Monday, October 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
US Elections 2024: Candidate With More Votes Can Also Lose Election, Know How

In 2016, political outsider Donald Trump shocked the world by winning the U.S. presidency against Democrat Hillary Clinton, despite Clinton securing nearly three million more votes nationwide. While Trump’s victory seemed baffling to some outside the U.S., it adhered to the American Electoral College system, which requires candidates to secure a majority of 270 electoral votes across individual states.

As the 2024 election between Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris approaches, questions surrounding the Electoral College’s role in presidential outcomes have resurfaced, as this complex system continues to shape U.S. elections.

The Origins of the Electoral College

The Electoral College is composed of 538 electors who gather in their state capitals to formally cast votes following a presidential election. This system, written into the Constitution in 1787, aimed to balance direct democracy with Congressional elections by empowering state representatives. Each presidential candidate must win a majority, or 270, of these electoral votes to take office.

Because many states predictably lean Democratic or Republican, candidates often focus their campaigns on a few decisive “swing” states, sidelining larger but reliably partisan states like California and Texas. Over time, hundreds of proposed amendments have sought to alter or replace the Electoral College, yet none has succeeded.

Trump’s 2016 Win Rekindles Debate

In 2016, Trump won 306 electoral votes, more than the 270 needed, even though he trailed in the popular vote. Such outcomes have occurred five times in U.S. history, first with John Quincy Adams in 1824 and more recently in 2000 when George W. Bush narrowly triumphed over Democrat Al Gore following a Supreme Court decision on contested Florida results. This 2000 decision led to Bush’s razor-thin 271 electoral votes, spotlighting the system’s complexities and vulnerabilities.

Understanding the 538 Electors

The 538 electors comprise local officials or party leaders who generally don’t appear on ballots. Each state’s number of electors equals its U.S. House representatives plus two senators, giving California 54 electors and Texas 40, while states like Alaska and Vermont have only three each. The District of Columbia, despite lacking voting members in Congress, is allotted three electors. Most states award all their electors to the candidate who wins the statewide vote, except Maine and Nebraska, which divide theirs by congressional district.

With polls predicting a close 2024 election, the Electoral College is likely to attract renewed scrutiny. Whether it remains as part of the U.S. electoral system or faces reforms, its role as a defining feature of American democracy continues to provoke both debate and examination.

Also Read: Biden To Celebrate His Last Diwali In White House, Will Perform Long Tradition Of Lighting Diya

