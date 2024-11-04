US Elections 2024: Here Are The Campaign Promises Kamala Harris Have Made To Voters

As the 2024 presidential election approaches, both former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have laid out a series of promises aimed at improving the lives of Americans. Their pledges span a variety of critical areas, including healthcare, climate change, social issues, foreign policy, and taxation. While some of these commitments can be enacted through executive action, others will necessitate congressional cooperation.

Kamala Harris’s Campaign Promises

Addressing Prescription Drug Prices

One of Harris’s primary objectives is to tackle the high cost of prescription drugs. Building on President Biden’s efforts, she aims to continue initiatives that empower Medicare to negotiate prices with pharmaceutical companies. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 marked a significant step in this direction, enabling Medicare to lower costs for several widely used medications. Harris has pledged to sustain this momentum, ensuring that Americans are not burdened with exorbitant drug prices.

Restoring Federal Abortion Rights

Harris has committed to signing legislation that would restore a federal right to abortion, contingent upon Congressional approval. In her speech at the Democratic National Convention, she emphasized the importance of legislative action, recognizing that this is not a promise she can fulfill alone. Her campaign also stresses a commitment to preventing any national abortion ban, a concern particularly pressing if a Republican-majority Congress were to emerge.

MUST READ: What Are The Critical Issues For Voters In Swing States That Could Influence The Election Outcome?

Combatting Grocery Price Gouging

While specifics on how to achieve this goal remain vague, Harris has expressed a desire to eliminate price gouging in the grocery sector. With grocery prices soaring by 25% since 2020, many consumers are feeling the pinch. Economists have noted that enhancing competition in the food industry could alleviate some of these pressures. Harris has suggested that monitoring mergers and acquisitions in the food market could help maintain fair pricing for consumers.

Expanding the Child Tax Credit

Harris aims to expand the child tax credit to a maximum of $6,000 for newborns—an increase of $1,000 over a similar proposal by Trump’s vice-presidential candidate, Sen. JD Vance. However, this expansion would require Congressional approval, and how Harris intends to finance this initiative remains unclear.

Bipartisan Cabinet Appointments

In a notable departure from President Biden, Harris has pledged to appoint a Republican to her Cabinet. She believes this move could foster bipartisanship and benefit the American public. “It would be to the benefit of the American public to have a member of my Cabinet who is a Republican,” she stated in an August interview with CNN.

As Harris and Trump ramp up their campaigns, their promises reflect their distinct visions for America. Harris’s commitments focus on healthcare accessibility, reproductive rights, economic fairness, and bipartisanship, while aiming to resonate with a broad spectrum of voters. As the election date nears, the feasibility of these promises will hinge on public support and the balance of power in Congress.

ALSO READ: US Elections 2024: Map Highlights States Offering Early Voting And Mail-in Ballots