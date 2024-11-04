US Elections 2024: Map Highlights States Offering Early Voting And Mail-in Ballots

The 2024 election offers expanded early voting and mail-in ballot options. Learn how to vote early and understand your state's rules.

As the 2024 election approaches, voters across the United States will have increased opportunities to cast their ballots early, either in person or by mail. This expansion reflects significant changes in voting access over the years, aiming to make the electoral process more convenient and secure for all.

A Landscape of Increased Access

Weeks ahead of Election Day, many states are enabling voters to participate in the electoral process well before November. According to recent findings, Alabama was the first state to begin mailing out ballots on September 11, joining nine other states that are sending mail ballots more than 45 days prior to the election. Meanwhile, Minnesota, South Dakota, and Virginia commenced early in-person voting on September 20.

The ability to vote by mail has become a vital option, particularly for military and overseas voters, who must receive their ballots 45 days before the election. The landscape of voting access has transformed dramatically since the early 2000s; a report from the Center for Election Innovation and Research indicates that only 40% of voters had early voting options in 2000. Now, that figure has skyrocketed to 97%, allowing nearly all voters some form of early voting access.

Record-Breaking Early Voting in Georgia

The early voting period has already shown promising results, with Georgia breaking records in its initial days of early voting. State election officials reported an unprecedented turnout, highlighting the enthusiasm among voters to engage in the electoral process.

State-by-State Voting Options

According to the Center for Election Innovation and Research, 47 states and the District of Columbia offer early voting options to all eligible voters. Below is a breakdown of the states that provide both early in-person voting and mail-in voting for all:

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California : Automatic mail ballots for all active, registered voters.

: Automatic mail ballots for all active, registered voters. Colorado : Automatic mail ballots for all active, registered voters.

: Automatic mail ballots for all active, registered voters. District of Columbia : Automatic mail ballots for all active, registered voters.

: Automatic mail ballots for all active, registered voters. Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii : Automatic mail ballots for all active, registered voters.

: Automatic mail ballots for all active, registered voters. Idaho

Illinois

Iowa

Kansas

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada : Automatic mail ballots for all active, registered voters.

: Automatic mail ballots for all active, registered voters. New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon : Automatic mail ballots for all active, registered voters.

: Automatic mail ballots for all active, registered voters. Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Dakota

Utah : Automatic mail ballots for all active, registered voters.

: Automatic mail ballots for all active, registered voters. Vermont : Automatic mail ballots for all active, registered voters.

: Automatic mail ballots for all active, registered voters. Virginia

Washington : Automatic mail ballots for all active, registered voters.

: Automatic mail ballots for all active, registered voters. Wisconsin

Wyoming

States with Limitations

However, not all states offer such extensive access. Some states have early voting but require voters to provide an eligible reason to vote by mail, including:

Connecticut

Indiana

Kentucky

Louisiana

Missouri

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

West Virginia

Additionally, three states—Alabama, Mississippi, and New Hampshire—do not offer early voting and also require an eligible reason to vote by mail.

Election Challenges Ahead

As election day nears, both major parties are preparing for potential voting challenges. Legal teams are being assembled to address any disputes that may arise. Since the 2020 election, numerous counties across eight states have attempted to block the certification of their election results, raising concerns about the integrity of the electoral process.

Despite some Republican leaders promoting early and mail voting, former President Trump has expressed skepticism, referring to mail ballots as “treacherous” and casting doubt on their reliability. This rhetoric complicates the messaging surrounding mail-in voting, which many voters rely on.

In Georgia, new rules have been implemented that empower local officials to challenge election results before certifying them, which could lead to delays in finalizing the presidential outcome.

The upcoming 2024 election is shaping up to be one of the most accessible in U.S. history, with early voting and mail-in ballot options available to a vast majority of voters. As citizens prepare to exercise their rights, understanding the available voting methods and being aware of potential challenges will be key to ensuring a smooth electoral process.

