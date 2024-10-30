Home
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
US Elections: Kamala Harris Rallies Support, Pledges to Counter Trump's Politics of Division

Vice President Kamala Harris appealed to Americans to unite against division and fear, positioning herself as a candidate committed to change.

US Elections: Kamala Harris Rallies Support, Pledges to Counter Trump’s Politics of Division

Standing before a packed crowd near the White House on Tuesday, Vice President Kamala Harris appealed to Americans to unite against division and fear, positioning herself as a candidate committed to change. Just a week before Election Day, Harris delivered a powerful address on the same Ellipse lawn where former President Donald Trump’s actions led to the Capitol insurrection in 2021. She emphasized her dedication to “fighting for the people” while accusing Trump of self-serving motives.

“I’ll be honest with you: I’m not perfect,” Harris admitted. “I make mistakes. But here’s what I promise you: I will always listen to you, even if you don’t vote for me. I will always tell you the truth, even if it’s hard to hear. I will work every day to build consensus and reach compromise to get things done. And if you give me the chance to fight on your behalf, there is nothing in the world that will stand in my way.”

Remembering January 6

Harris opened her speech by invoking memories of January 6, 2021, when Trump’s claims of election fraud incited a mob to storm the Capitol in a failed attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s victory. She highlighted Trump’s threats against political opponents and his labeling of dissenters as “the enemy from within.”

“Look, we know who Donald Trump is,” Harris said firmly. “He is the person who stood at this very spot nearly four years ago and sent an armed mob to the United States Capitol to overturn the will of the people in a free and fair election.” She added, “Trump has spent a decade trying to keep the American people divided and afraid of each other.”

Describing Trump as a “petty tyrant” and “wannabe dictator,” Harris continued, “But America, I am here tonight to say: That’s not who we are.” She emphasized, “It doesn’t have to be this way.”

Harris Outlines Key Policy Goals

Harris used her closing argument to paint a vivid contrast between her and Trump’s visions for America. Standing with the White House behind her, she urged voters to imagine the different futures awaiting the country based on who wins.

“In less than 90 days, either Donald Trump or I will be in the Oval Office,” she declared. “On Day One, if elected, Donald Trump would walk into that office with an enemies list. When elected, I will walk in with a to-do list.”

She then outlined several core policy priorities, including expanding Medicare to cover home health care, increasing the national housing supply, and working to restore access to abortion rights across the United States.

A Diverse Audience Speaks to Harris’ Broader Appeal

Harris’ campaign arranged for ordinary Americans, rather than celebrities or political figures, to take the stage before her speech. Each shared their personal priorities and experiences, underscoring Harris’ focus on connecting with voters directly impacted by today’s issues. Among the speakers were Amanda Zurawski, who suffered life-threatening complications under Texas’ restrictive abortion laws; Craig Sicknick, brother of fallen Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick; and a Pennsylvania couple who previously supported Trump but now stand with Harris.

Ruth Chiari, a 78-year-old from Charlottesville, Virginia, attended the rally with her husband. “I think everybody understands what’s on the ballot,” she said while waiting in line. “We’re either going to have an autocrat or freedom.”

Kathleen Nicholas, a 36-year-old government worker from Washington, felt the venue choice was especially meaningful. “I like she chose this place for her closing,” Nicholas commented. “Having something that is a direct contrast to that day is what we needed.”

Filed under

donald trump Former President Kamala Harris vice president white house
Advertisement

