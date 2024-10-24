Home
Friday, October 25, 2024
Warren Buffett Finally Reveals Who He Is Endorsing In 2024 Election

Billionaire Warren Buffett has disclosed his endorsement choice for the upcoming election, surprising many with his decision.

Warren Buffett Finally Reveals Who He Is Endorsing In 2024 Election

Billionaire Warren Buffett has disclosed his endorsement choice for the upcoming election, surprising many with his decision.

To dispel false rumors, the 94-year-old billionaire, who has previously supported Democratic candidates like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, issued a statement on his Berkshire Hathaway website. In this statement, he referenced “numerous fraudulent claims” regarding his endorsements of specific “investment products” and political candidates.

Buffett’s statement

As Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump prepare for their November 5 showdown in one of the closest and most contentious elections in recent history, Buffett’s statement clarified his position. He noted that he is not currently endorsing, nor will he endorse, any investment products or political candidates.

His announcement comes in response to numerous impersonation attempts on social media, which he finds very troubling. He emphasized that no one should believe claims suggesting he is advising them on investment or voting matters.

Warren Buffett to remain neutral

Buffett’s statement reinforces his neutrality in the election despite rampant speculation, AI-generated deepfakes, and other misinformation that may arise.

Remarkably, he has maintained a low profile in the lead-up to the November 5 election, contrasting with his past vocal support for Democrats like Clinton in 2016 and Obama in 2008 and 2012.

In 2016, he was notably critical of Trump, particularly concerning the Republican candidate’s refusal to disclose his tax returns, which Buffett suggested indicated a lack of transparency, as reported by The New York Times. He also criticized Trump for allegedly deceiving voters about his business achievements and his ability to boost the American economy.

Warren Buffett joins other key figures

Buffett’s previous skepticism of Trump was further fueled by a dispute over income tax deductions that arose during a live debate with Clinton in 2016, where Trump accused Buffett of taking a “massive deduction.”

Like other wealthy figures such as Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos, Buffett has chosen not to endorse a candidate this election cycle. In contrast, Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, has publicly supported Trump through rallies, donations, and posts on his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter).

