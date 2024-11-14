Home
Thursday, November 14, 2024
When Tulsi Gabbard Fought For Protection Of Bangladeshi Hindus, Slammed Pakistan Army

In 2021, Gabbard introduced a resolution in Congress advocating for the protection of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh following reports of ongoing violence, and she criticized the Pakistani military for its treatment of Bengali Hindus in 1971.

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed former Democratic Representative Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence (DNI) for his administration. Gabbard, the first Hindu Congresswoman in the United States, has been vocal about condemning atrocities committed against Hindus and other minorities in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Oath of office on the Bhagavad Gita

Gabbard’s mother, born on the U.S. mainland, adopted Hinduism and raised her children in the faith. Named after the sacred Hindu plant, Tulsi, Gabbard has maintained a lifelong commitment to vegetarianism and took her oath of office on the Bhagavad Gita. In 2021, Gabbard introduced a resolution in Congress advocating for the protection of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh following reports of ongoing violence, and she criticized the Pakistani military for its treatment of Bengali Hindus in 1971.

When Tulsi Gabbard slammed Pakistani military

In her resolution, Gabbard recounted that over 50 years ago, the Pakistani military targeted Bengali Hindus in Bangladesh, leading to the killing, torture, and displacement of many, with estimates of 2 to 3 million people affected. Following her 2017 election as co-chair of the India Caucus in the House of Representatives, Gabbard remarked on Pakistan’s tolerance of terrorist activities on its soil, affecting India, Afghanistan, and other countries.

Gabbard, a former Democrat, emphasized that her efforts in Congress included reducing U.S. assistance to Pakistan, especially military aid, and increasing pressure on Pakistan to curb its alleged ties to terrorism. In 2017, she introduced the “Stop Arming Terrorists Act” in the House, aimed at ending U.S. funding to terrorist groups in Syria and the surrounding regions. If passed, the act would have prohibited U.S. support for countries accused of backing terrorism, such as Pakistan.

Tulsi Gabbard on violence against Indian minorities

Addressing the rise in violence against Indian minorities, Gabbard expressed deep concern over attacks on Indians, Hindus, Sikhs, and other religious and ethnic groups. She affirmed that in the 115th Congress, she would work to raise awareness, foster community understanding, and urge the Department of Justice to investigate these acts and address the increase in hate crimes nationwide.

Trump’s campaign has also condemned violence against Hindus and other religious minorities in Bangladesh, following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina during student protests, calling for a resolution to the ongoing crisis.

Read More: Former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard Selected As Trump’s DNI Nominee

Director of National Intelligence dni dni director gabbard tulsi Tulsi Gabbard tulsi gabbard dni tulsi gabbard russia
