Thursday, November 14, 2024
Former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard Selected As Trump's DNI Nominee

President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday, November 13, 2024, that he will include the now former Democrat U.S. Representative from Hawaii and his next cabinet member in nominations for the position of Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Tulsi Gabbard

Former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard Selected As Trump’s DNI Nominee

President-elect Donald Trump announced Wednesday, November 13, 2024, that he will include the now former Democrat U.S. Representative from Hawaii and his next cabinet member in nominations for the position of Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Tulsi Gabbard. A metamorphosing individual, Gabbard was a Democrat before getting out in the open this year with her support for Trump.

Switching to a Trump Backer

Gabbard is a veteran who served in the military, while also a one-time Democratic presidential contender whose views often seem to defy mainstream U.S. foreign policy. In fact, her support for Trump started much earlier this year, when she actively helped him prepare against Vice President Kamala Harris, who is the opponent he will face in the debate. The statement by the president-elect on her nomination only goes on to highlight her “fearless spirit” as well as how her unique career and perspective will prove an asset to the intelligence community.

“I look forward to getting to work,” Gabbard wrote in a response to the nomination, thanking Trump for the opportunity to serve in his cabinet and emphasizing her commitment to defending the “safety, security, and freedom of the American people.”

Controversial Views and Past Actions

Gabbard’s appointment to such a high rank is speaking, however; she has had a rather incendiary political career. Gabbard has long been an advocate for isolationist foreign policy and has made statements consistent with some fringe conspiracy theories. Most notably, in 2022, Gabbard pushed unverified claims regarding supposed U.S.-funded biolabs in Ukraine, a narrative which has largely been debunked but was amplified by Russian propaganda in its justification for the invasion of Ukraine.

During her 2020 presidential campaign, Gabbard advocated for a complete U.S. military withdrawal from Iraq and Syria, a position that brought her both praise and criticism. Her visit with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in 2017, when his country was in the midst of a brutal civil war, became another talking point. Although much criticism has been levelled against her, Gabbard has come out in defence of her actions and stands. Most recently, in 2019, she responded to Hillary Clinton’s accusations that she was being groomed by the Russians to run as a third-party presidential candidate.

Gabbard’s Place in Trump’s Government

Gabbard’s transformation from a democrat to pro-Donald Trump in many ways signifies a drastic change in the political paradigm. Her taking up the DNI role would signal a new dimension to the country’s intelligentsia – more orientation towards national security, to say the least, and U.S. sovereignty, as opposed to a drift towards an interventionist foreign policy.

While Gabbard’s past activities and political views will likely give some pause, her nomination by Trump represents a step in what the president intends to do: appoint people who share his philosophy about governance reform and national defense. If confirmed, she would represent a push to a more nationalist and isolationist foreign policy.

Filed under

Director of National Intelligence donald trump Tulsi Gabbard
