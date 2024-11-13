Home
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Matt Gaetz Named Trump's Pick For Attorney General

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) has been named by president-elect Donald Trump as his choice for attorney general in the administration of his second term.

Matt Gaetz Named Trump’s Pick For Attorney General

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) has been named by president-elect Donald Trump as his choice for attorney general in the administration of his second term. When confirmed, he will lead the U.S. Department of Justice on January when President Trump takes his oath for his second term.

Gaetz’s Nomination and Background

The appointment of Gaetz, a close Trump ally and member of the House Judiciary Committee, was posted on Wednesday by the president-elect in a Truth Social post. It further stated that Trump commended Gaetz for his work in Congress, particularly those efforts to reform the Justice Department.

“Matt has distinguished himself in Congress by focusing on desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice,” Trump wrote. Gaetz responded with a nod to his nomination via X, saying he was honored to be selected for the position. “It will be an honor to serve as President Trump’s Attorney General!” Gaetz said.

Gaetz’s Role in the Trump First Term

Trump also pointed to Gaetz’s major work over his first term, including his time on the House Judiciary Committee. The president-elect gave kudos to Gaetz, saying he played a role in defeating what Trump called the “Russia, Russia Hoax” and exposing what Trump has called “alarming and systemic Government Corruption and Weaponization.”

In a statement, Trump described Gaetz as “a Champion for the Constitution and the Rule of Law,” certainly in sync with Gaetz’s long-standing criticism of the way the Justice Department operates.

Qualifications and Legal Background

A native Floridian and a graduate of William & Mary College of Law, Gaetz passed the Florida bar exam in 2008. His education and experience serving in Congress give him a major footing as a candidate for attorney general, though earlier gossip had the president considering a sitting U.S. senator or an erstwhile Justice Department official.

Finding an Attorney General

Gaetz enters amid much speculation over who may succeed attorney general in a second Trump administration. On the early list of contenders for the post were former Justice Department personnel, sitting senators, and top White House advisers from Trump’s first term. Former Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker said he believed Trump would choose someone with whom he is familiar and trusts.

“He’s going to want someone who he knows, likes and trusts,” Whitaker told Fox News last week. “He’s going to want someone who was there from the beginning.”

What This Means for the Justice Department

If confirmed, Gaetz will face the task of running the Justice Department as it remains under close media attention for political controversies and other cases still pending against Trump’s first term. When Trump goes about wrapping up legal matters before his second inauguration, a Gaetz appointment may be a step toward completing reforms in the department.

ALSO READ: Trump’s Second Term: What It Means For The Future Of The United Nations

Attorney General donald trump Matt Gaetz
