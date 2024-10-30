Why Did Reggaeton Singer Nicky Jam Withdraw His Endorsement Of Trump?

Reggaeton star Nicky Jam, known for his Puerto Rican and Dominican roots, recently made headlines by withdrawing his endorsement of Donald Trump. This decision came in the wake of a comedian’s derogatory comments about Puerto Rico made during a Trump rally, where the island was referred to as a “floating island of garbage.” The singer’s shift in stance highlights the complexities of political affiliations among artists and the repercussions they face within their communities.

In September, Nicky Jam publicly endorsed Trump during a rally in Las Vegas, driven by his belief that Trump could positively impact the U.S. economy, especially for the Latino population. In a candid Instagram video released on Wednesday, he explained, “The reason why I supported Donald Trump is because I thought it was best for the economy of the United States, where a lot of Latinos live, a lot of us live, I include myself, and many immigrants who are suffering because of the economy.” His initial rationale was rooted in economic hope, stemming from Trump’s background as a businessman.

Comedian’s Insult Sparks Backlash

However, Nicky Jam’s support took a drastic turn after a comedian, Tony Hinchcliffe, made disparaging remarks about Puerto Rico during a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden. Hinchcliffe’s comment, referring to Puerto Rico as an “island of garbage,” drew immediate backlash from the Latino community. In response, Nicky Jam expressed his disappointment: “I never in my life imagined a month later a comedian would go and criticize my land and talk badly about my land. And therefore, I revoke any support to Donald Trump.” This moment marked a pivotal point in Jam’s political journey, showcasing the impact of public sentiment on celebrity endorsements.

Refusing To Endorse Kamala Harris

Despite withdrawing support for Trump, Nicky Jam stopped short of endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee. Instead, he stated that he would step back from making political endorsements altogether. This choice reflects a desire to distance himself from the political fray while acknowledging the repercussions of his earlier support.

The Trump campaign attempted to mitigate the fallout from Hinchcliffe’s remarks by bringing in Latino speakers to rally support among Puerto Ricans and other Latino groups. Trump himself has frequently asserted his affinity for the Latino community, stating, “Nobody loves our Latino community and our Puerto Rican community more than I do.” However, his refusal to apologize for the offensive comments made by the comedian further alienated many within the Latino community, including Nicky Jam.

Criticism From The Latino Community

The initial rollout of Nicky Jam’s endorsement was met with skepticism and criticism from many Latinos. Notably, Trump misgendered Nicky Jam during the Las Vegas rally, referring to him as “she” while trying to engage the crowd. Although Jam took the slip in stride, he eventually deleted an Instagram post endorsing Trump after facing a barrage of critical comments from fans. Many followers pointed out the inconsistency in his endorsement, especially given his previous support for Dreamers—undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children—during the Trump administration.

Nicky Jam’s endorsement had repercussions beyond his personal reputation; it also affected his collaborations within the music industry. The popular Mexican rock band Maná pulled their song featuring Nicky Jam from streaming platforms, stating, “Maná does not work with racists.” Their decision underscores the collective discontent among Latino artists regarding Trump’s policies and remarks.

Support For Harris From Fellow Celebrities

Following Nicky Jam’s withdrawal, several Puerto Rican celebrities, including Bad Bunny, Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, and Marc Anthony, have publicly supported Kamala Harris. Bad Bunny, in particular, demonstrated his solidarity by posting a video celebrating Puerto Rican heritage, juxtaposed with the disparaging remarks made about the island. This wave of support highlights a growing trend among Latino artists who are willing to take a stand against perceived injustices.