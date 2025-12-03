Thailand Lifts Decades-Long Afternoon Alcohol Ban: What Were The Strict Restrictions And How Did It Impact The Economy?

A majorly Buddhist nation of Thailand eased the alcohol sales taboo that had been decades long on Wednesday, enabling consumers to purchase alcohol-based drinks during the afternoons that were previously taboo.

To travellers, the change will offer an opportunity to relax around those afternoon drinks without any concern. It should be mentioned that licensed entertainment places, some hotels, certified places in tourist places and international flights that use airports were also not subject to the regulation (but still are) – they are permitted to sell alcohol during the day.

Thailand has stringent laws about alcohol that are restricted to certain hours and also prohibit them on religious days. Routine inspection of alcohol supply is done to deter the disciple of work and development of employees.

Authorities in the recent past have revised the long-standing 2 to 5 PM sales prohibition, a law that was initially enacted in an effort to ensure that government employees did not consume alcoholic beverages during work hours and to confuse visitors visiting the country.

Afternoon alcohol ban

The previous ban on liquor stores selling alcoholic drinks from 2 PM to 5PM, was observed at a time when the majority of workers are at work, and are in office at this specific time which creates lack of discipline among the employees.

The relaxed regulations allow sales between 11 AM and midnight, which are being teste,d and the committee is monitoring its effects.

In a statement on the Royal Gazette published on Tuesday, Health Minister Pattana Promphat said the move was appropriate to the current situation.

Thailand is a country that has a Buddhist tradition that imbibes the teaching and moral transgression. Although this, it is renowned as a place where nightlife occurs and a tourism centre.

Asia has the highest rate of alcohol consumption

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Thailand ranks among the top alcohol consumers in Asia, and the locals will tend to pick up the ever-present Chang, Singha and Leo beers.

Thailand has a reported history of road traffic fatalities and was ranked as the 16 th most among the 200 countries. According to the statistics of WHO, 33,000 individuals died in alcoholic driving between 2019 and 2023, according to public health ministries.

The death toll gives warnings of an escalated risk of accidents by the public health experts. Proposals were too made to extend the nightlife to 4 AM, but they were rejected.

Thailand is a blend of liberal mindsets and stringent laws on alcoho,l based on the health of the populace and Buddhist ethics which have been undergoing a major new amendment in recent times.

The most important limitations and regulations are:

Sale and Consumption hours of alcohol in Thailand

The first limitations include certain hours of time during which alcohol may not be sold or under current changes, drunken in unlicensed places.

Banned Hours (General Retail): Generally, alcohol sales should be prohibited during the period between midnight and 11:00 AM and, in the past, between 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM.

Afternoon Ban (Trial Basis): Thailand has started a six-month trial program, which will remove a sales ban on alcohol between 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM and will allow alcohol to be sold within this period in licensed premises. This shift will be to increase tourism.

Exempt Venues: There are licensed venues that are exempted that include hotels, international airports, certified entertainment venues and so on and are allowed to serve alcohol at otherwise prohibited times.

Penalties for Individuals

The most significant recent development is the fact that people (locals and tourists) are now liable to fines, and not only the companies that sell the alcohol.

Fines: The maximum cost of drinking or buying alcohol in a non-licensed establishment during the restricted hours is 10,000 Thai Baht (about USD 270).

Enforcement: This is applicable even when you purchased the drink prior to the commencement of the ban but still consumed the drink during the prohibited time in an unlicensed premises (e.g. a small restaurant without a licence or the beach).

Prohibited Locations

Alcoholic beverages are forbidden in certain social and governmental places:

Along the temples or worshipping places

Schools and universities

Government offices

Other Regulations

Religious Holidays: There is no exception when it comes to avoiding alcohol sales on certain major Buddhist holidays.

Advertising Restrictions: The advertising of alcohol is extremely strict, and it must not use famous people, influencers, or any non-factual advertisements.

Drunk Driving: Thailand is a country with strict laws regarding drunk driving where the legal Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) is 0.05 percent and the legal drunk driving is punishable by hefty fines, jail sentences and suspension of license.

ALSO READ: Inside Adiala Jail: Pakistan’s Most Notorious Prison Where Imran Khan Is Locked Up In Isolation, A Look At Its History And Political Conflicts