Watch: Zohran Mamdani Nails The Iconic Shah Rukh Khan Pose But Fails To Answer THIS During Bollywood Quiz: ‘What Is This?’

Zohran Mamdani, New York City’s mayor-elect, really let his guard down in a recent chat with British journalist Mehdi Hasan. The conversation started off focused on politics, but pretty quickly, it veered into Bollywood territory.

Zohran Mamdani proves he is a SRK fan

Suddenly, Mamdani found himself in the hot seat, taking a quiz on iconic Hindi songs. Some of them he nailed without missing a beat, others left him grinning and shrugging, but he kept the whole thing lively.

At one point, he even broke into Shah Rukh Khan’s classic on-screen pose, much to everyone’s delight.

Hasan kicked things off with a simple challenge: “Guess the Bollywood song.” Mamdani, not missing a chance to poke fun at himself, laughed, “I want to be very clear, I am going to fail this.”

The mood was set. The first song, Chaiyya Chaiyya from Dil Se came on, and Mamdani recognized it instantly. Fans cheered him on as he showed off his Bollywood knowledge.

‘I feel like Shah Rukh Khan is moving in the song’

But then the next track stumped him. Hasan teased, “You have made it very unnecessarily tense now,” while Mamdani joked about needing a “Call a friend” lifeline, just like a game show contestant. The answer?

It’s the Time to Disco from Kal Ho Naa Ho. Mamdani couldn’t help but laugh at himself, and honestly, his reactions just made him more relatable.

The real highlight came when another famous tune played. Mamdani tried to guess, adding a little drama of his own. “I feel like Shah Rukh Khan is moving in the song,” he said, before mimicking SRK’s signature pose.

“He’s just come to the top of the steps and was like…” Even though he didn’t get the song right Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge his performance was a hit. Hasan kept the jokes coming, and Mamdani burst out laughing, keeping viewers hooked.

Turns out, this isn’t just for show. During his earlier election victory speech, Mamdani actually used Dhoom Machale from the movie Dhoom. His love for Bollywood runs deep, it’s not just a quiz thing, it’s part of who he is.

