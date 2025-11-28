Donald Trump In New Video Says, ‘We Are Not Allowed To Use The Word ‘Indian’ Anymore,’ Claims Only Indians Want It To Be Used, Origins Of The Term Explained

On Thursday, November 27, US President Donald Trump alleged that it was not permitted to call it the word Indian. In a speech to a report he said: You cannot use the word Indian anymore.

Trump Claims Americans “Can’t Say Indian Anymore”

The Indians are the only ones who desire that you do it. I will never say to you, change.

Trump, in a new video, stated, “You can no longer say the word INDIAN- only Indians wish you to say so.”

Trump: ‘Can’t use the word ‘INDIAN’ anymore — only ones want you to do it are the Indians!’ pic.twitter.com/ohfS92BERM — RT (@RT_com) November 28, 2025

What are the origins of the term ‘Indian’?

The term Indians was given to the Native Americans because of a historical misunderstanding of Christopher Columbus. Indian was the name given to him due to his wrong assumption of being at the coasts of South Asia when he landed in the America.

Columbus believed that he had discovered a new route to the Indian subcontinent and therefore he called the natives that he saw as Indios.

Over time, the American Indians became the name to distinguish between the Indigenous people of the America and the ones of South Asia. Although the origins of the term in question were rooted in an error, it was still firmly integrated into the vocabulary and widely applied both in legal, political, and social spheres of life over the course of history.

Trump’s history with Native American tribes

Trump has a troubled history with the Native American tribes. He tends to leave himself as their champion, though they have been at loggerheads with him.

In April, the year Trump even threatened to block a new stadium in Washington, DC, unless the local NFL team reverted to its old name, the Redskins, organisation condemned the threat. It was changed to the name Droppa in 2020 following decades of criticism that it was a racial name.

I can place a condition on them that unless they revert the name to the old one, Washington Redskins, and get rid of the absurd title, Washington Commander, I am not going to make them a deal to build a Stadium in Washington.

I would make the team far more valuable and the deal more exciting to all, wrote Trump on Truth Social.

Trump also pressured the Cleveland Guardians to revert to the original name which was the Indians, by arguing that the Indians want the Guardians to be the Indian again.

Some of the native groupe discredited his claim. According to the Association on American Indian Affairs, such mate reduce aboriginal people to stereotypes and fail to acknowledge the culture of the living people.

The mascots and names do not praise the native people; it becomes stereotyped. The Association on American Indian Affairs quoted in a statement said in reply to the question through Reuters that our different people and cultures are not a thing of the past or entertainment gimmick.

Although certain group disapprove of the Commander adopting the old name, the Native American Guardian vigilantes, declares, “The Native American Guardian Action supports the president of the United States in his request to go back to our name common and any back to our country.

In 1990, Trump was before Congress confronting Native American gambling. At that hearing, he remarked that some tribes do not appear to him as Indians, and that he was not sure who they are, and how they are going to operate casinos.

He then stated that he was also possibly more Indian than much of the so-called Indian operating reservation as cited by Time.

