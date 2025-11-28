Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s Last Post Resurfaces Amid Death Rumours: ‘Asim Munir Is The Most…’

Amid growing rumours across Pakistan about the wellbeing of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his last post on X has returned to focus. At a time when his supporters wait for any sign that he is safe, when his sons demand proof of life, and when PTI leaders remain jailed without clarity, the message posted on November 5 may offer important clues.

According to India Today report, the post was shared after Imran Khan met his sister inside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail. In it, he strongly suggested who he believed was responsible for his situation. Without any ambiguity, Khan pointed to “one man,” General Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Army Chief. He mentioned Munir six times and accused him of destroying the rule of law in the country. Khan wrote that Pakistan was being run not by the Constitution, but by what he called “Asim Law”.

Khan described Munir as someone running the entire country single-handedly, calling him “the most tyrannical dictator in history”. He claimed that both he and his wife Bushra Bibi were being subjected to “every form of cruelty”, but vowed that he would “neither bow down nor submit”. He also declared that the PTI would not negotiate with what he described as the “puppet government” of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Khan accused Munir of overseeing mass violence and targeting PTI workers, saying the authorities showed no compassion for women, children, or the elderly. He alleged that legal hearings were being deliberately blocked on Munir’s orders to keep him behind bars.

Imran Khan has been imprisoned in Adiala Jail since August 2023. His conflict with Munir is long-standing and widely documented. Analysts say their clash is no longer just personal; it reflects the sweeping changes in Pakistan’s power structure. After recent constitutional moves strengthened Munir’s authority and granted him lifetime military control and immunity, even Khan’s court-ordered weekly meetings were reportedly restricted.

ALSO READ: Who Are Imran Khan’s Children? Spotlight On Ex-Pakistan PM’s Sons Kasim Khan And Sulaiman Isa Khan, Where They Live, What They Do