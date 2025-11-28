LIVE TV
Who Are Imran Khan's Children? Spotlight On Ex-Pakistan PM's Sons Kasim Khan And Sulaiman Isa Khan, Where They Live, What They Do

Who Are Imran Khan’s Children? Spotlight On Ex-Pakistan PM’s Sons Kasim Khan And Sulaiman Isa Khan, Where They Live, What They Do

Imran Khan's Family: This week, unverified social media posts claimed that Imran Khan had been 'killed' in custody. Meanwhile, his family and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have demanded for 'proof of life.'

Imran Khan and his sons
Imran Khan and his sons

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: November 28, 2025 15:35:40 IST

Who Are Imran Khan’s Children? Spotlight On Ex-Pakistan PM’s Sons Kasim Khan And Sulaiman Isa Khan, Where They Live, What They Do

Rumours about former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s health have triggered growing concern among his family, especially his sons. Imran Khan has been in jail since August 2023 and is serving a 14-year sentence in a corruption case. This week, unverified social media posts claimed that he had been “killed” in custody, prompting demands from his family and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party for “proof of life.”

Authorities at Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail have denied the rumours and insist that the 73-year-old PTI chief is healthy. However, his family says they have not been allowed to meet him for more than a month, despite court orders. His sisters even held protests outside the prison after being denied access.

Amid these tensions, attention has shifted to Imran Khan’s son, Kasim Khan. In a recent post on X, he said his family had “no proof of life” and called for the international community to intervene. He claimed Imran Khan had been kept in total isolation for six weeks, with no family visits and no legal access. Kasim also accused the Pakistani government of hiding his father’s condition.

Who are Imran Khan’s children?

Imran Khan has two sons with his ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith, Sulaiman Isa Khan and Kasim Khan. Both were raised in the United Kingdom and continue to live abroad. They have largely stayed away from Pakistan’s politics but remain close to their father.

Sulaiman Isa, born in 1996, is known for keeping a low profile. He prefers a private life, focuses on academics and personal work, and rarely appears in public. He maintains a close relationship with both Imran and Jemima but avoids political attention.

Kasim, the younger son, has recently drawn public interest because of his online statements about his father’s safety. Professionally, he is an entrepreneur. He founded the Mifu app and launched his company, Mifu Marketing, in 2023. The platform connects influencers with brands and is part of his growing tech ventures, according to reports.

ALSO READ: Is Imran Khan Dead Or Hidden? Former Pakistan PM’s Sister Noreen Niazi Drops Explosive Claims On What Is Happening Inside Adiala Jail

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 3:15 PM IST
Who Are Imran Khan’s Children? Spotlight On Ex-Pakistan PM’s Sons Kasim Khan And Sulaiman Isa Khan, Where They Live, What They Do

Who Are Imran Khan’s Children? Spotlight On Ex-Pakistan PM’s Sons Kasim Khan And Sulaiman Isa Khan, Where They Live, What They Do
Who Are Imran Khan’s Children? Spotlight On Ex-Pakistan PM’s Sons Kasim Khan And Sulaiman Isa Khan, Where They Live, What They Do
Who Are Imran Khan’s Children? Spotlight On Ex-Pakistan PM’s Sons Kasim Khan And Sulaiman Isa Khan, Where They Live, What They Do
Who Are Imran Khan’s Children? Spotlight On Ex-Pakistan PM’s Sons Kasim Khan And Sulaiman Isa Khan, Where They Live, What They Do

QUICK LINKS