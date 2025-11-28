Is Imran Khan Dead Or Hidden? Former Pakistan PM’s Sister Noreen Niazi Drops Explosive Claims On What Is Happening Inside Adiala Jail

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Noreen Niazi has voiced deep concern over what she describes as a complete information blackout surrounding her jailed brother’s condition in prison. Speaking to ANI, she alleged that the Pakistani authorities have not allowed her or other family members to meet Khan for more than four weeks.

“We don’t know anything. They are not telling us anything, nor are they letting anybody meet him,” she said, adding that even PTI workers, who reportedly had a scheduled meeting, were refused entry.

“We have not been allowed to meet him for the last four weeks…”

Noreen Niazi Says Imran Khan Is Kept In Isolation: ‘Electricity Cut Off, No Books Allowed’

Niazi recounted a previous period of isolation imposed on Khan last year, during which she said he was kept alone for nearly three weeks without electricity and denied access to books.

She accused authorities of violating the prison manual, which, according to her, clearly limits solitary confinement to a maximum of four days.

“He is going through a tough time alone. He is in isolation. As per the jail manual, one can’t be placed in isolation for more than four days,” she said. “But he was put in isolation for three weeks last year as well, during which electricity was switched off during summer, and he wasn’t even allowed to read books. The same has been done now. No one knows what’s happening inside the jail. This is the pinnacle of oppression.”

Allegations of Police Brutality Against Imran Khan’s Supporters, PTI

Niazi also condemned what she described as intensified state pressure on supporters of the former prime minister. She claimed that police had been given a “free hand” to target those linked to Khan’s party PTI.

“The police have been ordered to stop us and, I believe, also permitted to do to us whatever they want,” she told ANI. “This has never happened in Pakistan before. No one has ever disrespected women like this, nor has anyone been oppressed this way. This is the first time in Pakistan that these people have been allowed to beat up people like there won’t be any consequences, without considering if it’s a child, an elderly person, or a woman in front of them. The world is aware of what’s happening in Pakistan.”

Criticising media suppression, Niazi claimed that journalists are facing unprecedented levels of censorship and intimidation.

“Censorship in Pakistan is so extreme that they apprehend media people… and then oppress them so much that when they are let out, they’re not even allowed to speak,” she remarked.

Noreen Niazi Compares Pakistani Rulers With Hitler

Drawing a stark comparison, she added, “We used to hear and read about Hitler… just like Hitler used to lock people in basements, the same thing is happening in Pakistan.”

Earlier this week, the Adiala Jail administration dismissed claims regarding Imran Khan’s health and whereabouts. Officials clarified that the PTI chief had not been moved out of the facility and described rumours of his death as “baseless.”

“He is fully healthy and receiving complete medical attention,” the jail administration said.

