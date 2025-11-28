LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Erika kirk dhoni Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas donald trump aadhaar on ott Erika kirk dhoni Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas donald trump aadhaar on ott Erika kirk dhoni Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas donald trump aadhaar on ott Erika kirk dhoni Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas donald trump aadhaar on ott
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Erika kirk dhoni Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas donald trump aadhaar on ott Erika kirk dhoni Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas donald trump aadhaar on ott Erika kirk dhoni Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas donald trump aadhaar on ott Erika kirk dhoni Imran Khan Bay of Bengal cyclone donbas donald trump aadhaar on ott
LIVE TV
Home > World > Is Imran Khan Dead Or Hidden? Former Pakistan PM’s Sister Noreen Niazi Drops Explosive Claims On What Is Happening Inside Adiala Jail

Is Imran Khan Dead Or Hidden? Former Pakistan PM’s Sister Noreen Niazi Drops Explosive Claims On What Is Happening Inside Adiala Jail

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Noreen Niazi has alleged a total information blackout around his condition in jail. She claims the family has been denied access to Khan for over four weeks, raising concerns over isolation and harsh treatment. Niazi also accuses Pakistani authorities of censorship, police brutality, and “Hitler-like” oppression against PTI supporters.

Imran Khan’s sister Noreen Niazi alleges four-week blackout, isolation and rights violations in jail, raising serious concerns. Photo: X.
Imran Khan’s sister Noreen Niazi alleges four-week blackout, isolation and rights violations in jail, raising serious concerns. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 28, 2025 09:02:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is Imran Khan Dead Or Hidden? Former Pakistan PM’s Sister Noreen Niazi Drops Explosive Claims On What Is Happening Inside Adiala Jail

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Noreen Niazi has voiced deep concern over what she describes as a complete information blackout surrounding her jailed brother’s condition in prison. Speaking to ANI, she alleged that the Pakistani authorities have not allowed her or other family members to meet Khan for more than four weeks.

“We don’t know anything. They are not telling us anything, nor are they letting anybody meet him,” she said, adding that even PTI workers, who reportedly had a scheduled meeting, were refused entry.

“We have not been allowed to meet him for the last four weeks…”

Noreen Niazi Says Imran Khan Is Kept In Isolation: ‘Electricity Cut Off, No Books Allowed’

Niazi recounted a previous period of isolation imposed on Khan last year, during which she said he was kept alone for nearly three weeks without electricity and denied access to books.

She accused authorities of violating the prison manual, which, according to her, clearly limits solitary confinement to a maximum of four days.

Also Read: Who Is Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s Sister Noreen Khan Niazi

“He is going through a tough time alone. He is in isolation. As per the jail manual, one can’t be placed in isolation for more than four days,” she said. “But he was put in isolation for three weeks last year as well, during which electricity was switched off during summer, and he wasn’t even allowed to read books. The same has been done now. No one knows what’s happening inside the jail. This is the pinnacle of oppression.”

Allegations of Police Brutality Against Imran Khan’s Supporters, PTI

Niazi also condemned what she described as intensified state pressure on supporters of the former prime minister. She claimed that police had been given a “free hand” to target those linked to Khan’s party PTI.

“The police have been ordered to stop us and, I believe, also permitted to do to us whatever they want,” she told ANI. “This has never happened in Pakistan before. No one has ever disrespected women like this, nor has anyone been oppressed this way. This is the first time in Pakistan that these people have been allowed to beat up people like there won’t be any consequences, without considering if it’s a child, an elderly person, or a woman in front of them. The world is aware of what’s happening in Pakistan.”

Criticising media suppression, Niazi claimed that journalists are facing unprecedented levels of censorship and intimidation.

“Censorship in Pakistan is so extreme that they apprehend media people… and then oppress them so much that when they are let out, they’re not even allowed to speak,” she remarked.

Noreen Niazi Compares Pakistani Rulers With Hitler

Drawing a stark comparison, she added, “We used to hear and read about Hitler… just like Hitler used to lock people in basements, the same thing is happening in Pakistan.”

Earlier this week, the Adiala Jail administration dismissed claims regarding Imran Khan’s health and whereabouts. Officials clarified that the PTI chief had not been moved out of the facility and described rumours of his death as “baseless.”
“He is fully healthy and receiving complete medical attention,” the jail administration said.

Also Read: Imran Khan Death Reports: Former Pakistan PM’s Sister Aleema Khan Gives Big Update, Says ‘No One Can…’

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 9:02 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-3Imran Khanimran khan deadimran khan newspakistan newsWorld news

RELATED News

Ukraine Ceasefire Off the Table? Putin Lays Out Tough New Terms, ‘Must Withdraw… Or Face Force’

Who Was Sarah Beckstrom? 20-Year-Old National Guard Member Shot by Afghan Refugee Dies

Trump Launches Green Card Review After National Guard Shooting- See Which 19 Countries Are Affected

Thanksgiving or Déjà Vu? Robert F Kennedy Jr. Shares Shocking Photo With Trump, Elon Musk, Internet Raises Eyebrows

‘No Proof of Life’: Imran Khan’s Son Claims Former PM Held in Solitary Confinement, Calls for International Intervention

LATEST NEWS

Mass Jathara OTT Release Date; Watch Ravi Teja & Sreeleela’s Latest on Netflix From 28 November – Details Inside

Stock Market Today: Sensex Opens Higher, Nifty Slips; Global Cues Mixed, IT Stocks in Focus

Watch: MS Dhoni Drives Virat Kohli In His Personal Car After Reunion In Ranchi – Did You Know Both Had Major Controversies With Gautam Gambhir?

Is Imran Khan Dead Or Hidden? Former Pakistan PM’s Sister Noreen Niazi Drops Explosive Claims On What Is Happening Inside Adiala Jail

Cyclone Ditwah Intensifies: Red Alert in 4 Tamil Nadu Districts Landfall Expected on November 30 As IMD Issues Big Warning

Stocks To Watch Today: Wipro, TCS, Excelsoft Technologies, Zydus, Sudeep Pharma, Mahindra And Many Other In Focus Today

‘No Proof of Life’: Imran Khan’s Son Claims Former PM Held in Solitary Confinement, Calls for International Intervention

Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo Sentenced to 11.5 Years in Prison for Rebellion

Mumbai Man Loses ₹35 Crore Trading Scam Over 4 Years, You’ll Be Shocked to Know Scamster’s Trick

‘Having Constant Suicidal Thoughts’: Who is Sonali? Sofik SK’s Girlfriend Claims Blackmail Behind Viral 19 Min MMS Video

Is Imran Khan Dead Or Hidden? Former Pakistan PM’s Sister Noreen Niazi Drops Explosive Claims On What Is Happening Inside Adiala Jail

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Imran Khan Dead Or Hidden? Former Pakistan PM’s Sister Noreen Niazi Drops Explosive Claims On What Is Happening Inside Adiala Jail

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Imran Khan Dead Or Hidden? Former Pakistan PM’s Sister Noreen Niazi Drops Explosive Claims On What Is Happening Inside Adiala Jail
Is Imran Khan Dead Or Hidden? Former Pakistan PM’s Sister Noreen Niazi Drops Explosive Claims On What Is Happening Inside Adiala Jail
Is Imran Khan Dead Or Hidden? Former Pakistan PM’s Sister Noreen Niazi Drops Explosive Claims On What Is Happening Inside Adiala Jail
Is Imran Khan Dead Or Hidden? Former Pakistan PM’s Sister Noreen Niazi Drops Explosive Claims On What Is Happening Inside Adiala Jail

QUICK LINKS