Who Is Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s Sister Noreen Khan Niazi

Noreen Khan: Former Pakistan prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan has three well-known sisters- Noreen Khan Niazi, Aleema Khan, and Dr Uzma Khan. Over the past week, all three camped outside Adiala Jail, where Imran Khan remains imprisoned, accompanied by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, after authorities allegedly refused them permission to meet him for nearly a month.

Multiple reports note that Imran Khan, son of Ikramullah Khan Niazi and Shaukat Khanum, has four elder sisters in total. Among them, Dr Uzma Khan is reportedly a practising surgeon, while another sister, Noreen Niazi, is said to be 71 years old.

Claims Of Assault “We Were Dragged by Our Hair”

Noreen Khan accused security personnel of physically assaulting her and her sisters during the protest held on Tuesday night. She claimed they were “dragged by their hair” and manhandled as PTI supporters gathered outside the jail premises.

آپ سب کو اس پر بات کرنی چاہیے کہ عمران خان کو کیسے قید تنہائی میں رکھا ہے، ہمیں یہ تک پتہ نہیں کہ ہمارا بھائی عمران خان کس حالت میں ہے۔ پانچ منٹ ہی کی ملاقات کیوں نہ ہو، کروا دیں۔

— PTI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (@PTIKPOfficial) November 25, 2025

Their allegations have sparked public outrage, especially as the family asserts that they have been barred from seeing Imran Khan for almost a month.

According to the sisters, streetlights near the jail were deliberately switched off, after which officers dragged and hit them. They maintain that they broke no law and were only attempting to check on Imran Khan’s health. PTI members present at the scene also reported similar mistreatment.

Noreen further said that Imran’s last message to the family was an appeal to remain calm:

“Imran told us to stay peaceful. But he does not know that peace has ended,” she remarked. She also added, “If anyone harms us now, no one will be spared. People have gathered from across the world.”

Imran Khan’s Death Rumours

Fresh speculation on social media claims that Imran Khan has been held in isolation for 22 days, with no family visits permitted in the past three weeks despite court instructions allowing them.

Some unverified posts even alleged that Imran Khan’s final rites would take place in Rawalpindi tomorrow, though no credible or official source has confirmed this.

This is not the first time such rumours have circulated. In May 2025, similar false reports suggested that Imran Khan had been poisoned and killed in custody, claims driven by a doctored press release falsely attributed to Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

