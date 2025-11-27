Imran Khan Death Reports: Former Pakistan PM’s Sister Aleema Khan Gives Big Update, Says ‘No One Can…’

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s health in custody has reportedly been unwell in jail. However, rumours are swirling that the former PM has been killed in jail. However, his sister Aleema Khan put all the rumours to rest, saying his brother is safe and not under threat. According to CNN News18, she dismissed concerns around his condition and sharply criticised what she described as an “unprecedented breakdown of Pakistan’s justice system.”

“They won’t even dare touch a hair on his head,” Aleema said on Thursday, insisting that the rumours were politically motivated.

‘He Has Been Isolated for Six Weeks’, Says Aleema Khan

Aleema accused authorities of keeping Khan in prolonged isolation, claiming that for at least six weeks, family members have been unable to meet him despite court orders mandating weekly Tuesday visits.

“They are in contempt of court on everything,” she said. “The justice system has completely collapsed. There are good judges, but their autonomy has been withdrawn.”

She alleged that the denial of access is part of a broader effort to suppress dissent and undermine judicial independence.

Also Read: Imran Khan Net Worth Revealed: Ex-Pakistan PM’s Lavish Lifestyle Surfaces Amid Death Rumours, Owns Luxury Cars, Helicopters, Mansion And…

The Last Meeting Between Aleema Khan And Imran Khan

Addressing rumours about Imran Khan’s health or possible death, Aleema said his last confirmed meeting with family, three to four weeks ago, showed him in “excellent health.”

“They can’t claim he died of old age or illness,” she said. “The problem is: how do we confirm his health now? Since we have not met him in three weeks, and no one has access, how do we know he is okay?”

Despite the uncertainty, she maintained that authorities would not risk hurting him. “There is huge anger in Pakistan. If anything happens to Khan, do you think people will sit around and let them live? They know exactly what would follow.”

Clashes Outside Adiala Jail

Aleema also recounted repeated attempts by family and lawyers to meet Khan, including a Tuesday protest where women police personnel allegedly used force to disperse them.

“We have the right to sit on a sidewalk and protest,” she said. “But they attacked us. They dragged my sister, who is 71 years old, and she passed out. Young women were beaten. We were dropped a kilometre away from the prison but we came back.”

On November 19, tensions outside Adiala Jail escalated further when police allegedly dragged and briefly detained Khan’s sisters during a sit-in after they were denied their scheduled weekly visit. Local media reported that Aleema, Uzma and Noreen Khan were turned away, prompting the peaceful protest at the gate.

“She held my arm, dragged me by my legs… Punjab police is behaving like savages,” Noreen Khan told reporters after her release. Aleema additionally alleged that officers “ripped away our chaddors” and said Noreen was “practically unconscious” at one stage.

Adiala Jail Authorities Call Rumours ‘Baseless’

A day after widespread speculation, officials at Pakistan’s Adiala Jail clarified that Imran Khan remains inside the facility and is “fully healthy,” dismissing all rumours as “baseless.” They said he is receiving “complete medical attention.”

Imran Khan, who was ousted in April 2022, has been imprisoned since August 2023. During more than two years in custody, he has faced multiple corruption and terrorism-related cases.

Also Read: Where Is Imran Khan? Reports Claim Former Pakistan PM Killed In Adiala Jail By ISI, Death Rumours Spread