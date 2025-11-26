LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt ind vs sa test employee rights India cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt ind vs sa test employee rights India cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt ind vs sa test employee rights India cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt ind vs sa test employee rights India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt ind vs sa test employee rights India cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt ind vs sa test employee rights India cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt ind vs sa test employee rights India cheteshwar pujara cheating rumors haryana Imran Khan bcci chatgpt ind vs sa test employee rights India
LIVE TV
Home > World > Imran Khan Net Worth Revealed: Ex-Pakistan PM’s Lavish Lifestyle Surfaces Amid Death Rumours, Owns Luxury Cars, Helicopters, Mansion And…

Imran Khan Net Worth Revealed: Ex-Pakistan PM’s Lavish Lifestyle Surfaces Amid Death Rumours, Owns Luxury Cars, Helicopters, Mansion And…

Despite being in prison and facing a 14-year sentence in the Al-Qadir Trust case, Imran Khan’s wealth and lifestyle continue to attract attention.

File image of Imran Khan. (PTI photo)
File image of Imran Khan. (PTI photo)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 26, 2025 17:26:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Imran Khan Net Worth Revealed: Ex-Pakistan PM’s Lavish Lifestyle Surfaces Amid Death Rumours, Owns Luxury Cars, Helicopters, Mansion And…

Fresh political tension has erupted in Pakistan after rumours claimed that former Prime Minister Imran Khan was killed inside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. The news spread rapidly on social media, causing confusion and fear among his supporters. However, no official statement or credible evidence has confirmed the reports, and authorities have not commented on his condition.

Amid the growing rumours, Imran Khan’s three sisters, Noreen, Aleema, and Uzma, visited Adiala Jail demanding to meet their brother. They alleged that police “brutally assaulted” them and PTI supporters gathered outside the prison. According to the family, they have not been allowed to see Khan for over three weeks.

The sisters accused authorities of hiding information about the former prime minister and using unnecessary force. Their visit sparked protests outside the jail, with PTI supporters demanding proof that Khan is alive and well.

Despite being in prison and facing a 14-year sentence in the Al-Qadir Trust case, Imran Khan’s wealth and lifestyle continue to attract attention. 

Reports estimate his net worth at $50 million (around Rs 410 crore), built through luxury properties, agricultural estates, high-end cars, and VIP travel.

His most notable property is the Bani Gala mansion in Islamabad, spread over 181,500 square yards and valued at $750 million, making it one of Pakistan’s most expensive private residences. 

He also owns a house in Lahore’s Zaman Park worth $29 million, which has often served as PTI’s political headquarters. Additionally, Khan owns agricultural land and a farmhouse valued at $0.8 million.

Khan’s lifestyle includes VIP helicopter travel, which reportedly cost the government around 1 billion Pakistani rupees during his time in office. In 2022, he declared assets worth Rs 18.56 crore and reportedly paid over Rs 1.5 crore in taxes, including four goats valued at Rs 2 lakh.

Both Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were recently sentenced, he for 14 years and she for seven years, along with fines of 1 million and 500,000 Pakistani rupees, respectively.

ALSO READ: Where Is Imran Khan? Reports Claim Former Pakistan PM Killed In Adiala Jail By ISI, Death Rumours Spread

First published on: Nov 26, 2025 5:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Imran KhanImran Khan death rumoursimran khan net worthpakistan

RELATED News

Where Is Imran Khan? Reports Claim Former Pakistan PM Killed In Adiala Jail By ISI, Death Rumours Spread

Which City Is Known As The ‘City Of Gold’ And How Early 20th Century Trade Made It A Global Destination

Shocking Dashcam Footage: Kenyan Driver Choked Brutally After He Refuses Sexual Advances Of Passenger: ‘You Want To Die?’

ChatGPT Accused Of Acting As A ‘Suicide Coach’ In Multiple Lawsuits: How The AI Allegedly Encouraged Suicide, Self-Harm And Delusions

Who Is President Jair Bolsonaro, And Why Was He Sentenced To 27 Years In Prison

LATEST NEWS

Assam Rifles Seize ₹13.33 Crore Meth Haul, Foiling Major Smuggling Attempt Along Indo-Myanmar Border

Karnataka CM Row: Siddaramaiah Orders For High Command To Decide Soon; Jarkiholi Confirms Push Citing DKS’ Ambition

Andhra Home Guard Suspended For Performing Vulgar Dance With Woman In Front Of Minor Kids, Internet Calls It ‘Disgusting Behaviour’

Why Is Tata Sierra Being Compared To Defender? Internet Can’t Digest The ‘Ladder’ Feature, Car Lovers Say “Copy Of Land Rover, Sasta Wala”

Imran Khan Net Worth Revealed: Ex-Pakistan PM’s Lavish Lifestyle Surfaces Amid Death Rumours, Owns Luxury Cars, Helicopters, Mansion And…

Cheteshwar Pujara’s Brother-In-Law Jeet Pabari Commits Suicide Amid Legal Battle With Ex-Fiancee

‘I Am Not The Woman Palaash Muchchal Cheated With,’ Singer’s Rumoured Lover Mary D’Costa Breaks Silence In A Shocking Statement Amid Cheating Allegations Involving Smriti Mandhana

Mumbai to Become the Global Epicenter of Spiritual Unity at the “Gita Jayanti Mahotsav 2025” Organized by Swami Atmasthananda Seva Pratishthan & Indo Occidental Symbiosis

Amid Imran Khan’s Death Rumours, Former Pakistani Cricketer’s Old Record Against India Resurfaces

Indian Cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s Fiance Palash Muchhal Discharged From Mumbai Hospital

Imran Khan Net Worth Revealed: Ex-Pakistan PM’s Lavish Lifestyle Surfaces Amid Death Rumours, Owns Luxury Cars, Helicopters, Mansion And…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Imran Khan Net Worth Revealed: Ex-Pakistan PM’s Lavish Lifestyle Surfaces Amid Death Rumours, Owns Luxury Cars, Helicopters, Mansion And…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Imran Khan Net Worth Revealed: Ex-Pakistan PM’s Lavish Lifestyle Surfaces Amid Death Rumours, Owns Luxury Cars, Helicopters, Mansion And…
Imran Khan Net Worth Revealed: Ex-Pakistan PM’s Lavish Lifestyle Surfaces Amid Death Rumours, Owns Luxury Cars, Helicopters, Mansion And…
Imran Khan Net Worth Revealed: Ex-Pakistan PM’s Lavish Lifestyle Surfaces Amid Death Rumours, Owns Luxury Cars, Helicopters, Mansion And…
Imran Khan Net Worth Revealed: Ex-Pakistan PM’s Lavish Lifestyle Surfaces Amid Death Rumours, Owns Luxury Cars, Helicopters, Mansion And…

QUICK LINKS