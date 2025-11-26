Imran Khan Net Worth Revealed: Ex-Pakistan PM’s Lavish Lifestyle Surfaces Amid Death Rumours, Owns Luxury Cars, Helicopters, Mansion And…

Fresh political tension has erupted in Pakistan after rumours claimed that former Prime Minister Imran Khan was killed inside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi. The news spread rapidly on social media, causing confusion and fear among his supporters. However, no official statement or credible evidence has confirmed the reports, and authorities have not commented on his condition.

Amid the growing rumours, Imran Khan’s three sisters, Noreen, Aleema, and Uzma, visited Adiala Jail demanding to meet their brother. They alleged that police “brutally assaulted” them and PTI supporters gathered outside the prison. According to the family, they have not been allowed to see Khan for over three weeks.

The sisters accused authorities of hiding information about the former prime minister and using unnecessary force. Their visit sparked protests outside the jail, with PTI supporters demanding proof that Khan is alive and well.

Despite being in prison and facing a 14-year sentence in the Al-Qadir Trust case, Imran Khan’s wealth and lifestyle continue to attract attention.

Reports estimate his net worth at $50 million (around Rs 410 crore), built through luxury properties, agricultural estates, high-end cars, and VIP travel.

His most notable property is the Bani Gala mansion in Islamabad, spread over 181,500 square yards and valued at $750 million, making it one of Pakistan’s most expensive private residences.

He also owns a house in Lahore’s Zaman Park worth $29 million, which has often served as PTI’s political headquarters. Additionally, Khan owns agricultural land and a farmhouse valued at $0.8 million.

Khan’s lifestyle includes VIP helicopter travel, which reportedly cost the government around 1 billion Pakistani rupees during his time in office. In 2022, he declared assets worth Rs 18.56 crore and reportedly paid over Rs 1.5 crore in taxes, including four goats valued at Rs 2 lakh.

Both Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were recently sentenced, he for 14 years and she for seven years, along with fines of 1 million and 500,000 Pakistani rupees, respectively.

ALSO READ: Where Is Imran Khan? Reports Claim Former Pakistan PM Killed In Adiala Jail By ISI, Death Rumours Spread