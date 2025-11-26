Where Is Imran Khan? Reports Claim Former Pakistan PM Killed In Adiala Jail By ISI, Death Rumours Spread

Rumours about former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan’s death in jail sparked fresh tension after his three sisters alleged that they were “brutally assaulted” by police outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail. Khan’s sisters, Noreen Khan, Aleema Khan, and Uzma Khan, said they were attacked when they gathered with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters to demand a meeting with their brother, who has been in prison since 2023.

According to Khan’s family, they have not been allowed to meet him for more than three weeks. PTI said the sisters and supporters were sitting peacefully outside the jail when police “pounced on them” and used force to disperse the crowd. The party has called for an impartial investigation into the incident.

In a letter to Punjab police chief Usman Anwar, the sisters said the police action was deliberate and came without any warning. They said they were protesting peacefully and did not block roads or create disturbance. However, they claimed the streetlights were suddenly switched off, leaving the area dark, before police personnel allegedly began hitting and dragging people.

Noreen Niazi described the incident as shocking and unnecessary. She said that at 71 years old, she was grabbed by her hair, thrown to the ground, and dragged, which left her with visible injuries. She added that other women present were slapped and pulled by force.

She said the incident reflected a wider pattern of police using excessive force against peaceful citizens over the past three years. The sisters demanded immediate action against the officers involved, calling the behaviour unlawful and against the responsibilities expected from a police force in a democratic society.

Imran Khan has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases. PTI claims he is being kept in complete isolation and solitary confinement. His legal team also says he has been denied books, essential items, and regular access to his lawyers.

ALSO READ: Big Trouble For Asim Munir: Why US Lawmakers Have Urged Action Against Pakistan Army Chief?