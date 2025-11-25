Big Trouble For Asim Munir: Why US Lawmakers Have Urged Action Against Pakistan Army Chief?

A new push has begun in the US Congress to pressure the Trump administration to confront Pakistan’s military leadership over what lawmakers describe as a growing pattern of transnational repression. This includes alleged threats and intimidation against pro-democracy Pakistani activists living in the United States.

What exactly happened?

Democratic Representatives Greg Casar of Texas and Pramila Jayapal of Washington, both members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, are leading a congressional letter urging the administration to hold Pakistan’s military and civilian authorities accountable. Lawmakers say Pakistan’s actions are no longer limited to its borders and now affect activists living abroad.

The effort is receiving strong support from Pakistani-American grassroots organisations. Groups such as the Community Alliance for Peace and Justice and the Coalition to Change US Policy on Pakistan (CUSP) are mobilising support on Capitol Hill and urging lawmakers to demand stronger human rights protections.

What are the claims?

According to these groups, Pakistan’s military establishment has intensified its crackdown on dissent since the disputed February 2024 elections. Those elections were widely criticised for voter suppression, ballot manipulation and fraud, allegedly aimed at sidelining former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party. Activists say the repression that followed has targeted not just opposition leaders inside Pakistan but also critics living overseas, including in the US.

Casar and Jayapal’s initiative comes after a series of bipartisan efforts in Congress calling for greater scrutiny of Islamabad. Earlier this year, Representatives Jack Bergman and Greg Stanton sent a joint letter to President Trump urging targeted visa bans and restrictions on US assistance to the government led by Army Chief General Asim Munir.

Lawmakers have also introduced bills such as the Pakistan Democracy Act and the Pakistan Freedom and Accountability Act, which seek to tie US engagement with Pakistan to improvements in human rights and democratic governance. Supporters say these bills offer a clear path to accountability while giving Pakistan an opportunity to reverse its course if conditions improve.

