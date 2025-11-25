LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya Ethiopian volcano arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya Ethiopian volcano arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya Ethiopian volcano arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya Ethiopian volcano
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya Ethiopian volcano arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya Ethiopian volcano arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya Ethiopian volcano arunachal pradesh asim munir Chhattisgarh Himanta Biswa Sarma Celina Jaitly flirty chats leak pm modi ayodhya Ethiopian volcano
LIVE TV
Home > World > Big Trouble For Asim Munir: Why US Lawmakers Have Urged Action Against Pakistan Army Chief?

Big Trouble For Asim Munir: Why US Lawmakers Have Urged Action Against Pakistan Army Chief?

US lawmakers are leading a congressional letter urging the administration to hold Pakistan’s military and civilian authorities accountable.

Asim Munir
Asim Munir

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 25, 2025 16:26:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Big Trouble For Asim Munir: Why US Lawmakers Have Urged Action Against Pakistan Army Chief?

A new push has begun in the US Congress to pressure the Trump administration to confront Pakistan’s military leadership over what lawmakers describe as a growing pattern of transnational repression. This includes alleged threats and intimidation against pro-democracy Pakistani activists living in the United States.

What exactly happened?

Democratic Representatives Greg Casar of Texas and Pramila Jayapal of Washington, both members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, are leading a congressional letter urging the administration to hold Pakistan’s military and civilian authorities accountable. Lawmakers say Pakistan’s actions are no longer limited to its borders and now affect activists living abroad.

The effort is receiving strong support from Pakistani-American grassroots organisations. Groups such as the Community Alliance for Peace and Justice and the Coalition to Change US Policy on Pakistan (CUSP) are mobilising support on Capitol Hill and urging lawmakers to demand stronger human rights protections.

What are the claims?

According to these groups, Pakistan’s military establishment has intensified its crackdown on dissent since the disputed February 2024 elections. Those elections were widely criticised for voter suppression, ballot manipulation and fraud, allegedly aimed at sidelining former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party. Activists say the repression that followed has targeted not just opposition leaders inside Pakistan but also critics living overseas, including in the US.

Casar and Jayapal’s initiative comes after a series of bipartisan efforts in Congress calling for greater scrutiny of Islamabad. Earlier this year, Representatives Jack Bergman and Greg Stanton sent a joint letter to President Trump urging targeted visa bans and restrictions on US assistance to the government led by Army Chief General Asim Munir.

Lawmakers have also introduced bills such as the Pakistan Democracy Act and the Pakistan Freedom and Accountability Act, which seek to tie US engagement with Pakistan to improvements in human rights and democratic governance. Supporters say these bills offer a clear path to accountability while giving Pakistan an opportunity to reverse its course if conditions improve.

ALSO READ: Pakistan: Jaffar Express Ambushed Again In Balochistan’s Bolan Pass – What We Know About The Passengers

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 4:26 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: asim munirhome-hero-pos-2pakistanus news

RELATED News

What Is Ozempic? ‘Is Michelle Obama On Ozempic?’ New Photoshoot After Weight Loss Sparks Buzz

Pakistan: Jaffar Express Ambushed Again In Balochistan’s Bolan Pass – What We Know About The Passengers

Are China And Japan Heading Toward War? Taiwan Tensions, Missile Deployment And Airline Cuts Explained

Zohran Mamdani’s Net Worth: Income Sources, Salary & Assets In Uganda – What The NYC Mayor-Elect Owns & Earns

‘Kill’ Chants Raised, Indian Flag Desecrated At Unofficial ‘Khalistan Referendum’ In Canada’s Ottawa

LATEST NEWS

Chhattisgarh Shocker Caught On Video: Teachers Punish A 4-Year-Old Student By Hanging Him From Tree Over Skipping Homework, Shamelessly Admit, ‘Yes, I Made A…’

SHOCKING: Jaipur Vloggers Killed LIVE On Camera After High-Speed Overtake Ends In Crash, Dumper Runs Them Over

iPhone 16 Black Friday Deal: Grab Your Brand New Phone for Under ₹40,000 at Croma!

Virat Kohli Waves To Fans, Clicks Selfies At Mumbai Airport Before India vs South Africa ODIs Clash

Big Trouble For Asim Munir: Why US Lawmakers Have Urged Action Against Pakistan Army Chief?

Who Is Pawan Thakur? Dubai-Based Narcotics Mastermind Caught As Rs 2,500-Crore Drug Web Crumbles, India Awaits His Deportation

India Vs SA Day 4: Marco Jansen Gets Yashasvi Jaiswal Again, Young Opener Disappointed After He Gets Dismissed For 13 in 20 balls, Fans Say, ‘Bro Is Traumatized’

MIT University Sikkim Admission Guide: Build Your Future with Advanced Courses

Chhattisgarh Shocker: 15-Year-Old Girl Student Hangs Herself In School, Note Alleges Sexual Harassment By Principal

IMTS Institute Tops the List by Defeating 99 Institutes, Winning India’s No. 1 Distance Education Award 2024

Big Trouble For Asim Munir: Why US Lawmakers Have Urged Action Against Pakistan Army Chief?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Big Trouble For Asim Munir: Why US Lawmakers Have Urged Action Against Pakistan Army Chief?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Big Trouble For Asim Munir: Why US Lawmakers Have Urged Action Against Pakistan Army Chief?
Big Trouble For Asim Munir: Why US Lawmakers Have Urged Action Against Pakistan Army Chief?
Big Trouble For Asim Munir: Why US Lawmakers Have Urged Action Against Pakistan Army Chief?
Big Trouble For Asim Munir: Why US Lawmakers Have Urged Action Against Pakistan Army Chief?

QUICK LINKS