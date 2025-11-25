LIVE TV
Pakistan: Jaffar Express Ambushed Again In Balochistan's Bolan Pass – What We Know About The Passengers

The Jaffar Express in Pakistan came under armed attack once again near Aab-i-Gum in Balochistan’s Bolan Pass on Monday. Security personnel returned fire, forcing attackers to flee. No casualties were reported as the train continued safely to Peshawar amid heightened security.

Pakistan: Jaffar Express Ambushed Again In Balochistan's Bolan Pass – What We Know About The Passengers

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 25, 2025 15:21:47 IST

Pakistan: Jaffar Express Ambushed Again In Balochistan's Bolan Pass – What We Know About The Passengers

Jaffar Express, the train which was attacked previously in Balochistan, has once again come under an armed attack in the Bolan Pass area of Kachhi district on Monday, marking the sixth such incident on the Quetta-Sibi section in the past six weeks, Dawn reported. The train was travelling towards Peshawar.

Railway officials said the train left Quetta for Peshawar on schedule and was moving past Mach station when it reached near Aab-i-Gum, where gunmen opened fire from nearby mountains.

Security personnel on board, including Railways Police, returned fire, forcing the assailants to flee after a brief exchange.

Jaffar Express Attack: No Casualties Reported

Officials confirmed that all bogies of the Jaffar Express remained unharmed. A senior railway official said “no casualty was reported in the shooting and all passengers travelling on the train remained safe.”

The train halted briefly before continuing its journey after security clearance, with authorities tightening security along the track, according to Dawn.

Monday’s attack came amid a wave of recent assaults on the Jaffar Express. In recent weeks, a bomb blast damaged the railway track between Quetta and Jacobabad.

Not The First Attack On Jaffar Express

The same train also escaped another blast in Balochistan’s Nasirabad district on November 16, citing police and railway officials, Dawn reported.

According to police cited by Dawn, unidentified attackers planted an explosive device on the track in the Shaheed Abdul Aziz Bullo area to target the Peshawar-bound train and later detonated it.

The train crossed the area safely, and no casualties were reported.

Also Read: Are China And Japan Heading Toward War? Taiwan Tensions, Missile Deployment And Airline Cuts Explained

Nasirabad Senior Superintendent of Police Ghulam Sarwar said security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace those involved.

Railway officials added that a portion of the track was damaged in the explosion, suspending traffic between Quetta and other parts of the country.

Operations had only resumed on Sunday after a four-day suspension due to security concerns.

The Jaffar Express continued its journey to Peshawar after reaching Jacobabad in Sindh.

The train has been targeted repeatedly over the past several months, reflecting escalating attacks on transport infrastructure in Balochistan.

Balochistan Liberation Army Ambushing Trains

Since March 11, when Balochistan Liberation Army terrorists ambushed the Peshawar-bound train carrying 440 passengers, multiple assaults have followed.

Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said on March 12 that the clearance operation “was complete” and all 33 attackers “had been killed.”

Despite this, attacks have persisted.

On June 18, a remote-controlled explosive device derailed four bogies near Jacobabad, a strike reportedly claimed by the banned Baloch Republican Guards.

Also Read: Afghanistan-Pakistan War Starts Again? Taliban Says Pakistani Strikes Kill 10, Nine Children Among Dead

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 3:21 PM IST
Pakistan: Jaffar Express Ambushed Again In Balochistan's Bolan Pass – What We Know About The Passengers

