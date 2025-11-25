Are China And Japan Heading Toward War? Taiwan Tensions, Missile Deployment And Airline Cuts Explained

The Chinese government has directed the country’s airlines to reduce flights to Japan through March 2026, signaling Beijing’s preparation for a prolonged diplomatic conflict between the two nations, according to sources familiar with the matter. The order, issued last week, followed Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s comments on Taiwan, which angered China. The decision came before US President Donald Trump’s recent calls with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japan’s new leader.

“Airlines were asked to make the changes for now,” Japan Times reported. The March 2026 deadline coincides with the transition between the global airline industry’s winter and summer schedules.

Donald Trump and Takaichi Discuss US-China Relations

Japna Prime Minister Takaichi told reporters that she spoke with Donald Trump at his request, during which he briefed her on his conversation with Xi Jinping and the current state of US-China relations.

The discussion occurred against the backdrop of ongoing tensions between Tokyo and Beijing, sparked by Takaichi’s remarks on Taiwan earlier this month. Takaichi said the two leaders reaffirmed the importance of close cooperation between the United States and Japan, with Trump outlining the Xi call in response to questions regarding Taiwan.

What is Triggering The Diplomatic Row Between China & Japan? The Taiwan Connection Explained

Takaichi’s comments on November 7 warned that if China attempted to take control of Taiwan, it could constitute a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan. She suggested this scenario could allow Japan to act militarily alongside other nations.

The remarks have so far had a limited economic impact, but China has issued advisories urging its citizens to avoid traveling to Japan and cautioned students already in the country to exercise care.

Japan Deploys Missiles Near Taiwan

Tensions deepened after Japan announced plans to deploy missiles on Yonaguni Island, near Taiwan. Chinese authorities called the move “extremely dangerous” and accused Japan of deliberately stoking regional tensions.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said, “Japan’s deployment of offensive weapons on Yonaguni Island is a deliberate move to stoke regional tensions and provoke military confrontation.”

Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, during a visit to the base on Sunday, countered that the deployment “can help lower the chance of an armed attack on our country.”

Why China is Angry With Japan

The immediate source of friction is Japan’s plan to station a unit equipped with the Type-03 medium-range surface-to-air missile on Yonaguni Island. The system is capable of intercepting aircraft and ballistic missiles. Beijing has called the deployment an “extremely dangerous” provocation, prompting increased Chinese military activity.

In response, China has conducted drills involving the PLA Navy’s Eastern Theatre Command and maintained exercises in the Yellow Sea, signaling its readiness to counter perceived threats.

US Reaffirms Support for Japan

Under Japan’s 2015 security law, an armed attack on its allies could constitute an existential threat, justifying potential military action by Tokyo.

Beijing, in a letter to the United Nations, warned it would take “resolute self-defense” if Japan intervened militarily in the Taiwan Strait. Takaichi has refused to retract her statement, asserting that Japan’s stance on Taiwan remains consistent while expressing a desire for improved relations with China.

Meanwhile, the United States reaffirmed its “unshakable commitment” to the US-Japan bilateral alliance.

Also Read: China Launches Shenzhou-22 To Rescue Tiangong Space Station Crew After Debris Damage Leaves 3 Astronauts Without Return Ride