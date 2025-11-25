LIVE TV
Home > Space and Science > China Launches Shenzhou-22 To Rescue Tiangong Space Station Crew After Debris Damage Leaves 3 Astronauts Without Return Ride

China successfully launched its Shenzhou-22 mission on Tuesday, aiming to secure its crewed space program after recent orbital damage. The spacecraft is headed to the Tiangong space station, where three astronauts were left without a return vehicle.

China launches Shenzhou-22 to restore emergency return capability at Tiangong after debris damage left astronauts without a spacecraft. Photo: X.
China launches Shenzhou-22 to restore emergency return capability at Tiangong after debris damage left astronauts without a spacecraft. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 25, 2025 12:48:33 IST

China’s Shenzhou-22 mission blasted off on Tuesday as the country looks to plug safety risks to its crewed spaceflight program and space station after a vessel was damaged in orbit earlier this month.

The Shenzhou-22 spacecraft took off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 12:11 p.m. (0411 GMT), according to a livestream on state-owned broadcaster CCTV.

China’s Shenzhou-22 Travelling To Tiangong Space Station: What Is The Mission?

The spacecraft will travel to China’s permanently inhabited Tiangong space station, where three astronauts currently reside with no flightworthy vessel that could return them to Earth in the event of an emergency.

On November 5, the Shenzhou-20 spacecraft was meant to return a trio of Chinese astronauts back to Earth but was deemed unfit to fly after sustaining suspected debris damage while docked at Tiangong.

This forced China’s space authorities to deploy the only remaining flightworthy vessel, the Shenzhou-21, which had just arrived at the space station in late October.

Tiangong’s Three Resident Astronauts Left Without A Spacecraft

With the departure of Shenzhou-21 six months before schedule, Tiangong’s three resident astronauts were left without a spacecraft, a safety risk the arrival of Shenzhou-22 will remove.

China’s quick and methodical response to this emergency contrasts with that of the United States, which had to deal with two NASA astronauts getting stuck aboard the International Space Station for nine months due to issues with the propulsion system of the vessel carrying them.

Both countries are closely studying each other’s operational protocols and space technologies as they race to land an astronaut on the moon before or by 2030.

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 12:48 PM IST
