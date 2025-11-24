LIVE TV
Home > Space and Science > Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Spotted Spinning? New Footage Sparks Shocking Claims

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Spotted Spinning? New Footage Sparks Shocking Claims

Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS has sparked global curiosity after new footage shows it appearing to spin rapidly. Here are the shocking scientific claims, expert reactions, and what NASA–ESA footage reveals.

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Spotted Spinning? New Footage Sparks Shocking Claims

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 24, 2025 09:57:58 IST

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Spotted Spinning? New Footage Sparks Shocking Claims

New videos and images are circulating online which suggest that possibly interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS is spinning or rotating as it travels through space. Video and images show odd motion patterns that indicate rotating structures, dust rings, and changing “coma” around the comet. That said, for now these claims have not been validated by any leading space agencies. 

Where do these images come from?

Amateur astronomers like Ray’s Astrophotography are disseminating some of the videos. Social media users (on platforms like X) use patterns with five objects circling a center, as potential evidence of rotating. 



 

Another claim is dust rings or “detached shells” surrounding the nucleus of the comet at known distances of ~150,000 km etc. 

ESA’s ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) also saw 3I/ATLAS from around Mars, and with its CaSSIS camera to capture images of 3I/ATLAS.

Is There Scientific Evidence for Spinning? 

Some scientists and astronomers say caution is warranted.

The ESA indicates what they observed with the TGO (Trace Gas Orbiter) to be a fuzzy dot with a coma, noting they could not distinctly confirm any “spinning object” structure. 



Meanwhile, the TGO reported a light curve and reported a rotation period of about 16.16 hours. This would indicated that 3I/ATLAS could spin. 

In another research paper (using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST)), researchers found that the coma is dominated by carbon dioxide (CO₂) along with gases including water (H₂O), CO, dust, and ices.

What do Experts Say? 

NASA scientists have defended their analysis, commenting that 3I/ATLAS “behaves like a comet.” They clarified there are no technosignatures, meaning there is no evidence of alien technology.  Some space watchers may remain skeptical and waiting for further official images and data (including a NASA live event coming up in Fall 2023).

What’s Next?

NASA is about to release new imagery and scientists are anxious to see if they can show that the spinning claim is confirmed. ESA’s JUICE spacecraft is also watching the comet and could provide additional data.  Observers on Earth (with medium-sized telescopes) are also beginning to observe 3I/ATLAS in November and December as it becomes visible again. 

Right now, the notion that 3I/ATLAS is spinning is indeed an exciting proposition, but like all discoveries — it is dependent on new data. Images provided by NASA in the coming months and further observation by ESA will be critical in determining whether this comet is doing something completely unexpected — or if the strange behavior is simply an illusion dependent on the way we looked at it.

This article is based on publicly available reports, astronomical observations, and footage referenced from credible sources. Details may evolve as space agencies release updated findings.

First published on: Nov 24, 2025 9:57 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Spotted Spinning? New Footage Sparks Shocking Claims

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Spotted Spinning? New Footage Sparks Shocking Claims
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Spotted Spinning? New Footage Sparks Shocking Claims
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Spotted Spinning? New Footage Sparks Shocking Claims
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Spotted Spinning? New Footage Sparks Shocking Claims

QUICK LINKS