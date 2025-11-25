LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afganistan pakistan war Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Delhi Pollution ayodhya Alexis Wilkins amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china afganistan pakistan war Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Delhi Pollution ayodhya Alexis Wilkins amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china afganistan pakistan war Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Delhi Pollution ayodhya Alexis Wilkins amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china afganistan pakistan war Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Delhi Pollution ayodhya Alexis Wilkins amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afganistan pakistan war Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Delhi Pollution ayodhya Alexis Wilkins amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china afganistan pakistan war Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Delhi Pollution ayodhya Alexis Wilkins amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china afganistan pakistan war Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Delhi Pollution ayodhya Alexis Wilkins amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china afganistan pakistan war Amar Singh Chamkila benjamin netanyahu Delhi Pollution ayodhya Alexis Wilkins amitabh bachchan Arunachal woman harrassed in china
LIVE TV
Home > World > Afghanistan-Pakistan War Starts Again? Taliban Says Pakistani Strikes Kill 10, Nine Children Among Dead

Afghanistan-Pakistan War Starts Again? Taliban Says Pakistani Strikes Kill 10, Nine Children Among Dead

Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan’s Khost province killed at least 10 civilians, including nine children, the Taliban said on Tuesday. Additional strikes in Kunar and Paktika injured four more people as regional tensions escalated. The incident came just hours after a rare Pakistan-Afghanistan meeting over rising cross-border militancy concerns.

Afghanistan–Pakistan tensions spike as Pakistani airstrikes kill 10 civilians in Khost; nine children among dead, Taliban says. Photo: X.
Afghanistan–Pakistan tensions spike as Pakistani airstrikes kill 10 civilians in Khost; nine children among dead, Taliban says. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 25, 2025 09:15:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Afghanistan-Pakistan War Starts Again? Taliban Says Pakistani Strikes Kill 10, Nine Children Among Dead

Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Pakistani overnight air strikes in Afghanistan killed at least 10 civilians, the Taliban government said on Tuesday. According to spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, the victims included nine children, five boys and four girls, and one woman.

“The Pakistani invading forces bombed the house of a local civilian resident… As a result, nine children (five boys and four girls) and one woman were martyred,” Mujahid posted on X, confirming the strike took place in Khost province.

Civilians Injured in Kunar and Paktika Regions of Afghanistan

Mujahid added, as cited by AFP, that additional air strikes targeting border regions in Kunar and Paktika left four more civilians wounded. No further details were immediately provided by Afghan authorities.

The attack occurred against the backdrop of escalating tensions between Islamabad and the Taliban administration. Hours before the strikes, a Pakistani diplomat in Afghanistan held a rare high-level meeting with an Afghan provincial leader over growing concerns about cross-border militancy, Dawn reported, citing sources.

The meeting, held after a suicide bombing at the Federal Constabulary headquarters in Peshawar’s Saddar area, was the first such engagement in months. The attack in Peshawar killed three security personnel before forces eliminated the attackers.

Pakistan Reiterates Claims of Cross-Border Militancy

According to the report, Pakistan’s Consul General in Jalalabad, Shafqatullah Khan, met Nangarhar Governor Mullah Muhammad Naeem Akhund. The discussions came as Islamabad continues to assert that militants based in Afghanistan are planning and launching attacks inside Pakistan, an allegation the Afghan Taliban repeatedly deny.

Also Read: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Cancels India Visit Again After Delhi Terror Attack, Third Cancellation This Year

First published on: Nov 25, 2025 9:15 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: afganistan pakistan warAfghanistan newshome-hero-pos-4pakistan newsTalibanWorld news

RELATED News

‘Touched the Back of His A**’: Erika Kirk Jokes She’d Get ‘Less Hate’ After Viral Hug With VP JD Vance

Indian National Wanted for Murder Arrested in US After Biometrics Reveal Fake Identity, Entry Denied by Canada

‘Epstein Files, Get ‘Em Out There!’: Crowd Confronts FBI Director Kash Patel to Release Documents at Formula 1 Red Carpet

‘Arunachal Indisputably Indian Territory’: India Sends Strong Warning to China After Arunachal Woman Harassed at Shanghai Airport

Hayli Gobi Volcano Erupts For The Very First Time In Over 10,000 Years, Indian Flights Impacted Due To 10–15 km High Volcanic Plumes

LATEST NEWS

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street’s Roller-Coaster Begins; Soft Start, Big Signals- Traders Strap In!

Afghanistan-Pakistan War Starts Again? Taliban Says Pakistani Strikes Kill 10, Nine Children Among Dead

Amitabh Bachchan’s Heartbreaking Tribute After Sholay Co-Star Dharmendra Passes Away

Diljit Dosanjh’s Amar Singh Chamkila Misses Out At International Emmy Awards 2025

Stocks To Watch Today: Siemens Energy, HUDCO, Cello, Tata Elxsi, Dr Reddy’s, Surya Roshni, Eris Lifesciences, Ceigall India And Many Other In Focus Today

Volcanic Ash From Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi: How Dangerous Is It For Air Travel, Human Health & The Environment?

Volcanic Ash From Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi Reaches India, Flights Cancelled, Delhi Air Turns Hazy

Karan Aujla Faces Crowd Misconduct as Fan Throws Shirt at Him While Performing at Rolling Loud India

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Ceremony: Darshan Timings, Schedule, Entry Routes, Rituals For PM Modi’s Dhwajarohan Ceremony

Dharmendra, Lover of Urdu Who Couldn’t Read Hindi, Longed to Visit THIS Mysterious ‘City of Urdu’ Before His Death

Afghanistan-Pakistan War Starts Again? Taliban Says Pakistani Strikes Kill 10, Nine Children Among Dead

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Afghanistan-Pakistan War Starts Again? Taliban Says Pakistani Strikes Kill 10, Nine Children Among Dead

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Afghanistan-Pakistan War Starts Again? Taliban Says Pakistani Strikes Kill 10, Nine Children Among Dead
Afghanistan-Pakistan War Starts Again? Taliban Says Pakistani Strikes Kill 10, Nine Children Among Dead
Afghanistan-Pakistan War Starts Again? Taliban Says Pakistani Strikes Kill 10, Nine Children Among Dead
Afghanistan-Pakistan War Starts Again? Taliban Says Pakistani Strikes Kill 10, Nine Children Among Dead

QUICK LINKS