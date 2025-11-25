Afghanistan-Pakistan War Starts Again? Taliban Says Pakistani Strikes Kill 10, Nine Children Among Dead

Pakistan-Afghanistan War: Pakistani overnight air strikes in Afghanistan killed at least 10 civilians, the Taliban government said on Tuesday. According to spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, the victims included nine children, five boys and four girls, and one woman.

“The Pakistani invading forces bombed the house of a local civilian resident… As a result, nine children (five boys and four girls) and one woman were martyred,” Mujahid posted on X, confirming the strike took place in Khost province.

Civilians Injured in Kunar and Paktika Regions of Afghanistan

Mujahid added, as cited by AFP, that additional air strikes targeting border regions in Kunar and Paktika left four more civilians wounded. No further details were immediately provided by Afghan authorities.

گزشتہ رات تقریباً ۱۲ بجے، صوبہ خوست کی ضلع گربزو کے علاقے مغلګۍ میں پاکستانی جارح افواج نے ایک مقامی شہری، ولایت خان ولد قاضی میر کے گھر پر بمباری کی، جس کے نتیجے میں ۹ بچے (۵ لڑکے اور ۴ لڑکیاں) اور ایک خاتون شہید ہو گئے اور اس کا گھر تباہ ہو گیا۔ — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) November 25, 2025

The attack occurred against the backdrop of escalating tensions between Islamabad and the Taliban administration. Hours before the strikes, a Pakistani diplomat in Afghanistan held a rare high-level meeting with an Afghan provincial leader over growing concerns about cross-border militancy, Dawn reported, citing sources.

The meeting, held after a suicide bombing at the Federal Constabulary headquarters in Peshawar’s Saddar area, was the first such engagement in months. The attack in Peshawar killed three security personnel before forces eliminated the attackers.

Pakistan Reiterates Claims of Cross-Border Militancy

According to the report, Pakistan’s Consul General in Jalalabad, Shafqatullah Khan, met Nangarhar Governor Mullah Muhammad Naeem Akhund. The discussions came as Islamabad continues to assert that militants based in Afghanistan are planning and launching attacks inside Pakistan, an allegation the Afghan Taliban repeatedly deny.

