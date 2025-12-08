LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Who Is Salman Rushdie? The Satanic Verses Author Gets Brutally Slammed After Saying He Is 'Worried' About Hindu Nationalism: 'It Was A Muslim Who Took His Eye Out'

Who Is Salman Rushdie? The Satanic Verses Author Gets Brutally Slammed After Saying He Is ‘Worried’ About Hindu Nationalism: ‘It Was A Muslim Who Took His Eye Out’

Booker Prize-winning author Salman Rushdie has raised concerns over rising Hindu nationalism and shrinking press freedom in India under PM Narendra Modi. His remarks triggered sharp backlash online, with many recalling his 2022 stabbing by a radical extremist in the US.

Salman Rushdie (PHOTO: X)
Salman Rushdie (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: December 8, 2025 16:34:49 IST

Who Is Salman Rushdie? The Satanic Verses Author Gets Brutally Slammed After Saying He Is ‘Worried’ About Hindu Nationalism: ‘It Was A Muslim Who Took His Eye Out’

Famous novelist and Booker prize-winning Salman Rushdie has recently come out to declare the significance of the freedom of speech and its perceived restrictions in a number of nations including India.

In the interview, Rushdie expressed that he was concerned with the emergence of Hindu nationalism in India with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in office and the bad image of Muslims.

Salman Rushdie worried about Hindu nationalism

However, the comment was harshly clapped back in social media with netizens reminding him that he had nearly died after being stabbed 15 times on the stage by a radical Islamist extremist fanatic in upstate New York in 2022.

“I feel very worried about it. I have many friends in India. All people are enormously worried about the assault on the freedom of journalists, writers, intellectuals, professors et cetera,’ Rushdie told Bloomberg. He mentioned that there was an apparent project to rebrand India:

It appears they want to rewrite the history of the nation; in other words, to say Hindus good, Muslims bad, the thing VS Naipaul used to refer to as the wounded civilisation, the notion that India is a Hindu civilisation, hurt by the introduction of Muslims. There is a lot of dynamism behind that project.

Salman Rushdie gets slammed 

Who Is Salman Rushdie? The Satanic Verses Author Gets Brutally Slammed After Saying He Is ‘Worried’ About Hindu Nationalism: ‘It Was A Muslim Who Took His Eye Out’

Who Is Salman Rushdie? The Satanic Verses Author Gets Brutally Slammed After Saying He Is ‘Worried’ About Hindu Nationalism: ‘It Was A Muslim Who Took His Eye Out’

Salman Rushdie’s past and the 2022 attack

The British writer has been grappling with threats that have been decades old after writing his 1988 novel, The Satanic Verses, which made Iran issue a fatwa against him to be killed.

Rushdie was stabbed on August 12, 2022, seconds before he was to give a lecture in western New York.

The attacker, Hadi Matar who was 27 years was subsequently sentenced to 25 years in prison after a jury convicted him of the attempted murder and assault. 

ALSO READ: Bangladesh Horror: 1971 Liberation War Hero And Wife Found Brutally Murdered With Slit Throats In Rangpur, Reignites Minorities Debate

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 4:20 PM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Who Is Salman Rushdie? The Satanic Verses Author Gets Brutally Slammed After Saying He Is ‘Worried’ About Hindu Nationalism: ‘It Was A Muslim Who Took His Eye Out’

QUICK LINKS