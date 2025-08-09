LIVE TV
Breaking: One Injured in Shooting Incident at Emory University in Atlanta, US

Breaking: One Injured in Shooting Incident at Emory University in Atlanta, US

Emori University: The suspect was reportedly shot dead by Atlanta Police
Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 9, 2025 05:33:57 IST

A horrifying shooting incident at Emory University in Atlanta resulted in one person getting injured, while the individual linked to shooting was also reportedly killed by the security officials, media reports said.

Atlanta Police said the suspect was killed and there is no more threat to the University campus. The authorities further said that a police official was wounded, but refused to provide more details, except the fact that the officer was admitted to the hospital of Emory University.

Emory University: Gunfire Exchange Between Police and Shooter

Social media was flooded with images that showed a police vehicle was damaged with multiple bullets, while another picture displayed law enforcement officials taking shelter behind the car with damaged windshield while pointing guns toward the suspect.

Reportedly, police had asked the suspect to surrender when the firing began.

Following the firing, authorities quickly reacted to the incident and prayed for everyone affected by the shooting.

Chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, Josh McKoon, said “shooting on the Emory University campus has left us all heartbroken.”

(This is a developing story)

Tags: AtlantaEmory Universityus

