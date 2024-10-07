10 Defining Events Of Israel-Palestine War Since October 7 Attacks

On October 7, 2023, the Palestinian militant group Hamas carried out the deadliest attack against Israel. Israel responded with a large-scale military campaign in Gaza. The air and ground offensive has resulted in over 41,700 deaths, according to Gaza's Health Ministry, which is recognized by the UN as per reports.

A year after Hamas launched its unexpected attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, the Israeli military’s operations in Gaza have led to thousands of deaths and displaced millions. As the war hits the one-year mark, international peace efforts have not achieved lasting results. Tensions remain high, raising fears of a wider conflict involving Iran and Hezbollah.

Here are the top 10 developments from the past year:

Hamas Attacks

Hundreds of Hamas fighters infiltrated Israel at dawn on October 7, killing 1,205 people, mainly civilians. This toll includes hostages who died in captivity in Gaza. Hamas captured 251 hostages, some of whom were dead. A year later, 64 remain in captivity, while 117 were freed and 70 confirmed dead. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu vowed to eliminate Hamas, which is labeled a terrorist organization by the EU and the US.

Israel’s ground Offensive after October 7 attacks

Israel intensified airstrikes and tightened its siege on Gaza. On October 13, 2023, it urged civilians in northern Gaza to move south. By the end of October, almost all of Gaza’s population of 2.4 million was displaced. On October 27, Israel launched a ground operation, later raiding Gaza’s largest hospital, Al-Shifa, claiming it housed a Hamas command center.

Truce and hostage swap

On November 24, 2023, a weeklong truce began, during which Hamas released 80 Israeli hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinians. Israel allowed more aid into Gaza, but conditions remained dire. When fighting resumed, Israel expanded its operations into southern Gaza.

Aid Crisis

On February 29, 2024, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that 120 people were shot dead by Israeli forces as they rushed towards food aid. Israel claimed they posed a threat.

Israel-Iran tensions post October 7

On April 13, 2024, Iran launched drone and missile strikes on Israel, retaliating for an earlier Israeli strike on its consulate in Damascus. Most projectiles were intercepted.

Southern offensive in Rafah

On May 7, 2024, Israel began a ground offensive in Rafah, cutting off aid routes and targeting shelters. On July 13, 2024, Israel killed Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif in a southern Gaza airstrike.

Regional flare-up

On July 20, 2024, Israel attacked Yemen after a drone strike by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Meanwhile, in northern Israel, daily skirmishes with Hezbollah intensified. A rocket strike on July 27 killed 12 children in the Golan Heights. On July 30, a retaliatory strike in Beirut killed Hezbollah’s commander Fuad Shukr. The next day, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Iran. Yahya Sinwar was named his successor.

Cease-fire talks

On August 16, 2024, Washington proposed a truce, which Hamas rejected. On August 25, Israel claimed it had foiled a Hezbollah attack. Both sides continued heavy rocket fire.

West Bank raid

On August 28, 2024, Israel launched a major operation in the West Bank, drawing condemnation from the UN. As tensions rose, pressure mounted on Netanyahu to secure the release of the remaining hostages from Gaza.

Lebanon blasts and killing of Hassan Nasrallah

In mid-September 2024, explosions targeting Hezbollah members in Lebanon killed 39 and wounded nearly 3,000. On September 27, an Israeli strike killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and an Iranian general.

Iran missile attack

Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei vowed revenge for Nasrallah’s death. On October 1, 2024, Iran launched missiles at Israel in response, as Israeli ground operations against Hezbollah continued. More than 1,900 people have been killed in Lebanon since last October.

