Home > World > 10 Fastest Trains in the World: Speeding into the Future of Travel

The world’s fastest trains are redefining travel with record-breaking speeds. From China’s Shanghai Maglev at 460 km/h to Italy’s sleek Frecciarossa 1000, these engineering marvels showcase innovation, efficiency, and the future of high-speed rail travel.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: September 3, 2025 09:58:54 IST

High-speed trains have changed modern transportation, offering it speed, comfort, and sustainability all in one package. They reduce travel time significantly and are impressive feats of engineering. Here are 10 of the fastest trains in the world as of 2025.

 

1. Shanghai Maglev – China

Top speed: 460 km/h

The Shanghai Maglev train holds the record as the fastest commercial train in the world. 

 

2–3. China’s High-Speed Trains  

CR Harmony – Top speed: 350 km/h

CR Fuxing – Top speed: 350–400 km/h

Once again, China is on top with its innovative high-speed railway system.

 

4. DB Intercity-Express 3 (ICE 3) – Germany  

Top speed: 330 km/h  

Known for its machinery precision as well as its productivity, Germany is one of the leading countries in Europe for rail system engineering.

 

5. SNCF TGV – France

Top speed: 320 km/h

As one of the first countries to develop high-speed rail transportation, France excels at connecting key cities and neighboring countries with the TGV.

 

6. JR Shinkansen – Japan

Top speed: 320 km/h

Routinely called the “bullet train,” the Shinkansen has been setting the standards for rail speed and safety since 1964.

 

7. ONCF Al Boraq – Morocco

Top speed: 320 km/h

Linking Tangier to Casablanca, this train is the fastest in Africa.

 

8. Renfe AVE Class 103 – Spain

Top speed: 310 km/h

Part of Spain’s broad high-speed rail network, this train is noted for its comfort and operational efficiency.

 

9. Korail KTX-Sancheon – South Korea

Top speed: 305 km/h (approx.)

Improves South Korea’s image for cutting-edge rail infrastructure.

 

10. Trenitalia Frecciarossa 1000 (ETR1000) – Italy

Top speed: 360 km/h

It embraces elegant Italian style paired with top-notch engineering.

 

The Future of High-Speed Travel

These trains emphasize worldwide advances in transportation, providing speedier and more eco-friendly substitutes for airplane travel. We should prepare for even greater speeds and more intelligent rail systems, which will transform global transportation as technology progresses.

QUICK LINKS