11-Year-Old Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Former Minden Mayor And Daughter

Police in Minden, Louisiana, have taken an 11-year-old boy into custody in connection with the fatal shooting of former Mayor Joe Cornelius Sr., 82, and his daughter, Keisha Miles, 31. The victims were discovered in their home on Sunday morning, around 6:30 a.m. local time (11:30 GMT), with multiple gunshot wounds.

The police have not disclosed the boy’s name, but he is identified as a “relative or family member” of the victims. Law enforcement reported that the boy confessed to the crime after an adult brought him to the scene.

Currently, the child is being held on two counts of first-degree murder, with bail set at $500,000 (£381,000). At a news conference on Tuesday, Minden Police Chief Jared McIver expressed that “the city is in shock” but also “relieved” that the suspect is in custody.

McIver explained that police were alerted to the situation by a third family member. Two guns, suspected to be the murder weapons, were found hidden at the scene. Initially, the child’s story did not add up, but he later confessed, although a motive remains unclear. “What is the ‘why’ behind it? We do not know that yet. We are still piecing the puzzle pieces together right now,” McIver said.

The police chief noted that the age of the suspect has added to the community’s shock. “It is a shock to the community. Everyone knows Mr. Joe,” he said, referring to the former mayor. “Mr. Joe would come into the police department a lot. He was always joking, always had a joke to tell.”

McIver denied reports suggesting the shooting stemmed from an argument over video game charges. The boy’s confession included details on how he obtained the weapons, but authorities are not yet ready to disclose this information publicly.

Joe Cornelius, a former Minden mayor, had a long history of service in the community. In addition to his time as mayor, he was a former sheriff’s deputy, marshal, funeral home worker, and ran community programs for black youth. Minden Mayor Nick Cox paid tribute, stating, “Joe Cornelius’s years of service to Minden were marked by his commitment and dedication to the betterment of our community. During this incredibly difficult time, I ask that we all keep Joe’s family in our thoughts and prayers. May they find comfort and strength in the midst of this tragedy.”

