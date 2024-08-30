14-Year-Old Girl Killed in Russian Strike on Kharkiv Playground

A tragic Russian strike on a playground in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, has claimed the life of a 14-year-old girl. The attack, which also hit a residential building near the Russian border, resulted in at least five other fatalities and numerous injuries.

Local officials reported that the Russian strikes resulted in significant destruction. Flames and thick black smoke were visible as firefighters worked to rescue people from the scene. The attack occurred just hours before President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Lt Gen Mykola Oleshchuk, head of the Ukrainian air force. Over the past week, Moscow’s forces have launched more than 400 drones and missiles at Ukraine.

Kharkiv, located about 35 kilometres (22 miles) from the Russian border, has been a frequent target since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. Regional Governor Oleg Sinegubov stated that at least 59 people were wounded, with 20 in serious condition and some needing amputations. Among the injured were nine children.

Impact and Reactions

Photos from the scene show the outer wall of a residential building collapsed and several cars ablaze. Governor Sinegubov indicated that the strikes originated from Russia’s Belgorod region, suggesting that the missiles had guidance systems.

President Zelensky criticized the lack of international support for Ukraine to strike targets within Russia, arguing that such attacks could have been prevented if Ukraine had the capability to destroy Russian military aircraft at their bases. He urged international partners to provide the necessary long-range capabilities and air defence systems to protect civilians.

The UK’s policy has been to allow the use of most supplied equipment against Russian targets, with exceptions for long-range Storm Shadow missiles. The US, while permitting some strikes near the Kharkiv region, has restricted Ukrainian operations deeper into Russian territory.

International Response

In response to the recent attacks, US Ambassador to Ukraine, Bridget Brink, expressed condolences and emphasized the need for Russia to be held accountable for what she described as war crimes. Recent reports suggest that Western technology and financial support are aiding Ukraine in carrying out long-range strikes against Russian targets, including air force bases and ammunition depots.

President Zelensky continues to advocate for greater support from Ukraine’s international allies, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced defence measures to protect civilians from ongoing aggression.