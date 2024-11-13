£1bn Chinese Ceramics Collection Donated To British Museum

The British Museum has been donated an extremely valuable collection of Chinese ceramics, worth a whopping £1 billion, making it the highest-value gift ever received by a UK museum.

The British Museum has been donated an extremely valuable collection of Chinese ceramics, worth a whopping £1 billion, making it the highest-value gift ever received by a UK museum. This donation, via the Sir Percival David Foundation, will significantly further enhance the holdings and make its collection of Chinese antiques one of the most important outside of the Chinese-speaking world.

A Collection of Historic Significance

This donation consists of 1,700 pieces, spanning from the 3rd century to the 20th century and was already on long-term loan to the museum since 2009. They were collected by Sir Percival David, a British businessman born in India who lived between 1892 and 1964. David collected these items throughout Europe, Japan, Hong Kong, and China, specializing in high-quality imperial work.

Rediscovering the Collection of Ceramics of the Museum

The British Museum’s director, Dr. Nicholas Cullinan, discussed the donation and how this was a rare opportunity for visitors and researchers to study the finest items of Chinese craftsmanship. “The wonderful opportunity to see and study the finest examples of Chinese craftsmanship anywhere in the world will be in the museum,” he said.

The donation will push the collections of Chinese ceramics at the British Museum to 10,000 pieces. Amongst the most important items are vases from 1351. They were applied in dating blue-and-white ceramics for the first time. Included in the donation is a rare cup from 1400 with a chicken design that was used in feeding the Chenghua emperor wine.

A Legacy Fulfilled

According to the Sir Percival David Foundation, the donation fulfills the late businessman’s vision for his collection. Sir Percival had always wanted his private collection to be displayed publicly for the education and inspiration of future generations.

But, for the love of the beneficence of the trustees of the Sir Percival David Foundation, this has also been considered another means of thanking them. “I am humbled by the generosity of the trustees in permanently entrusting their incomparable private collection to the British Museum,” Dr. Cullinan added.

Future Loans and International Impact

The gifted pieces of the collection will be loaned to other fine museums worldwide, including Shanghai Museum in China and Metropolitan Museum in New York, after the donation. Depending on the approval from The Charity Commission, the final transfer of ownership of ceramics will be made.

The arts minister, Sir Chris Bryant, described the donation as an extraordinary act of generosity, hoping it would inspire others to do likewise. “I am hugely grateful for this phenomenal act of generosity,” he said. “I very much hope it will help set a trend for others.”

