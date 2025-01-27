Home
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
200 UK Companies Commit to Permanent Four-Day Work Week with No Pay Cuts

A growing number of UK companies are embracing the four-day work week, offering employees the same pay while reducing hours. Over 200 companies, spanning various industries, have already adopted the policy, signaling a shift in how work is structured in the modern era.

A growing number of companies in the United Kingdom are adopting a permanent four-day work week, ensuring that employees will not face any loss of pay. According to a report from The Guardian, over 200 UK companies have signed up for this innovative working arrangement, benefiting more than 5,000 employees. The companies involved span across various sectors, with marketing and technology firms being the most prominent adopters.

Changing Times: The Case for a Four-Day Work Week

The four-day work week has gained traction as a response to the traditional five-day schedule, which many believe is outdated. The campaign’s director, Joe Ryle, emphasized the need for change, stating, “The 9-5, five-day working week was invented 100 years ago and is no longer fit for purpose. We are long overdue an update.” Advocates for this shift argue that a reduced workweek offers employees 50% more free time, leading to a happier and more fulfilling life.

Ryle further explained, “As hundreds of British companies and one local council have already shown, a four-day week with no loss of pay can be a win-win for both workers and employers.”

Four-Day Work Week Helps In Growth Across Sectors

The initial push for a four-day work week came from marketing, advertising, and public relations firms, followed by the adoption of the policy by 30 additional companies. A diverse range of organizations, including 29 charity, NGO, and social care-based entities, 24 technology, IT, and software firms, as well as 22 companies in business consulting and management, have since joined the movement.

Supporters highlight that the policy is beneficial for attracting and retaining talent, as well as improving productivity by maintaining the same level of output in fewer hours.

London Leads the Way

The trend is particularly strong in London, where 59 companies have embraced the four-day week, making the capital a hub for this new working model. This shift reflects a broader debate that began during the Covid-19 pandemic, with many advocating for remote work or a reduction in workdays.

In contrast, some US-based companies, including JPMorgan Chase and Amazon, have reinstated strict five-day in-office mandates. Similarly, Lloyds Banking Group is evaluating whether senior employees are meeting in-office expectations while distributing annual bonuses.

In response to these mandates, some employees have pushed back. Notably, a group of staff at Starling Bank resigned after the CEO insisted that employees return to the office more frequently.

Political Backing and Public Opinion on Four-Day Work Week

The four-day work week has also gained political support, particularly from senior members of the Labour Party, such as Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner. However, while the party has endorsed the idea, it has yet to officially adopt the policy, with some speculating that they fear political backlash from the Conservative Party.

A report by Spark Market Research highlights the growing support for reduced work hours, particularly among younger generations. According to the study, 78% of people aged 18-34 in the UK believe that a four-day work week will become the norm within the next five years. Additionally, 65% of respondents in this age group are opposed to a full-time return to office work.

Four-Day Work Week

