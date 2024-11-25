23 Killed, Several Injured As Bus Plunges Into Ravine Into Ravine In Brazil: What We Know So Far

A bus plunged into a ravine in Brazil, killing 23 and injuring several. Authorities are working to identify victims, while the government pledges support for the families.

At least 23 people were killed in a horrible bus accident on Sunday in the northeastern Brazilian state of Alagoas. The bus, with around 40 passengers on board, had plunged into a ravine while traveling on a remote mountain road in the mountainous Serra da Barriga range. The tragic accident occurred near the town of Uniao dos Palmares.

The bus fell more than 20 meters (65 feet) into the ravine, according to local authorities. Police have been working hard to recover bodies and determine the names of those who died in the crash. Regional officials confirmed that several others were injured in the incident although the number of injuries is not well known currently.

It is reported that there was a mechanical failure in the vehicle, which caused the driver to lose control over it. The bus was going towards a historical place when this calamity took place, so it made the incident even more sorrowful for the local community.

How National Leaders Reacted

In the wake of the tragic accident, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed his condolences on social media by offering the government’s full support to state authorities. He assured that all necessary assistance would be provided to the victims and their families. “My government will give all necessary support to state authorities in the assistance, care, and support of the victims,” Lula wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

In a gesture of solidarity, Alagoas state Governor Paulo Dantas also declared three days of mourning in honor of the lives lost in this “tragic” event.

Historical Significance Of Crash Site

The place of the crash is culturally important to Brazil, known as the historic Serra da Barriga mountain range. For many years, it had served as the Quilombo dos Palmares, a community formed by African slaves who had escaped as early as the 17th century. The location represents a symbol of resistance and an important part of Black heritage in Brazil, even more so during the month of November, when the country observes “Black Awareness.”

Brazil’s Racial Equality Minister Anielle Franco, deeply saddened by the tragedy, highlighted the timing of the accident. The region is currently hosting Black Awareness events, with November 20 marking the anniversary of Zumbi’s death, the leader of Quilombo dos Palmares.

MUST READ | Adani Controversy, Waqf Bill To Stir Heated Debate As Parliament Winter Session Begins Today