33 Hostages To Be Released Amid Israel And Hamas Ceasefire Deal

Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed support for the deal, highlighting its importance in bringing back hostages seized during the October 7, 2023 attack that ignited the war.

In a significant development, Qatar’s Prime Minister confirmed that Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on a ceasefire and the release of hostages held in Gaza. The announcement has sparked hope that this deal could eventually lead to a lasting end to the ongoing conflict.

Although Israeli officials acknowledged the agreement, they noted that certain aspects of the framework remained unresolved and expected final details to be completed soon. Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed support for the deal, highlighting its importance in bringing back hostages seized during the October 7, 2023 attack that ignited the war.

Qatar’s Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, stated that the ceasefire would take effect on Sunday, outlining the first phase of the agreement. This phase would involve the release of 33 hostages by Hamas, including women, children, and the elderly, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails.

The announcement was met with mixed emotions. In Tel Aviv, families of the hostages celebrated the news, while in Gaza, thousands took to the streets in jubilation, relieved by the potential end to the violence that has ravaged their communities. Many displaced people in Gaza, such as 45-year-old Randa Sameeh, expressed disbelief and hope as they grappled with the devastation.

Hamas called the ceasefire a victory, attributing it to the resilience of the Palestinian people and their resistance in Gaza. Diplomatic efforts from Qatar, Egypt, and the United States played a crucial role in facilitating the agreement, with the countries agreeing to monitor the ceasefire’s implementation through a joint body based in Cairo.

U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed the announcement, emphasizing that the deal would provide much-needed humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians and reunite hostages with their families. The ceasefire agreement, which had eluded previous efforts for months, marks a potential turning point in the deadliest conflict Gaza has seen.

The timing of the deal, just days before the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, also drew attention. Trump, who had warned Hamas of severe consequences for not releasing the hostages, hailed the agreement as a result of his administration’s efforts and vowed to ensure that Gaza would not become a haven for terrorism under his leadership.

The war, which began with Hamas’s deadly attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, led to significant casualties on both sides. The Israeli military’s retaliatory strikes have killed over 46,000 people in Gaza, mostly civilians, while the conflict has also seen 251 hostages taken, with 94 still held by Hamas.

As the ceasefire takes effect, there is a growing call for urgent humanitarian aid to reach Gaza, with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi stressing the importance of accelerating aid deliveries. Talks to reopen the Rafah crossing, which connects Gaza to Egypt, are reportedly underway to facilitate the entry of much-needed supplies.

Despite the positive steps, the long-term resolution of the conflict remains uncertain. Key issues such as the permanence of the ceasefire, Israeli troop withdrawals, and the humanitarian situation in Gaza continue to be points of contention. The UN and international organizations have repeatedly called for a more permanent peace process, with many urging Israel to consider reuniting Gaza with the West Bank under the leadership of the Palestinian Authority.

Also Read: Is PM Modi Invited To Donald Trump’s Swearing-In Ceremony? Here’s The List Of Guests And Schedule