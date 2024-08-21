35 Pakistani Pilgrims Dead As Bus Overturns In Iran

A devastating bus accident in Iran’s Yazd province has resulted in the deaths of at least 35 Pakistani pilgrims. The bus, carrying a total of 53 passengers, overturned late Tuesday night, according to reports from Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency. The victims were primarily from Larkana, a city in Pakistan’s Sindh province.

The accident occurred during a journey to Iraq, where the pilgrims were en route to participate in Arbaeen, a significant religious observance marking the death of Hussein ibn Ali, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad, during the Battle of Karbala.

Details of the Incident

State-run Radio Pakistan reported the tragic event, highlighting the severity of the accident, which has left 18 passengers injured. These individuals were promptly transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. The exact cause of the bus overturning has not yet been confirmed.

Response from Pakistani Authorities

In response to the tragedy, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, has conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims. Dar expressed deep concern for the injured pilgrims and emphasized the need for immediate support and aid.

“I have given instructions to our Ambassador in Tehran to ascertain the exact situation and provide swift medical relief and recovery services, as well as arrange the repatriation of dead bodies to Pakistan,” Dar stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Pilgrimage to Iraq

The pilgrims were traveling to Iraq for Arbaeen, a major religious event that attracts millions of devotees each year. The observance commemorates the martyrdom of Hussein ibn Ali, a central figure in Islamic history, and involves a pilgrimage to the shrine in Karbala, Iraq.

