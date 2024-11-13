Home
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Pakistan, Felt In Islamabad And Surrounding Regions

A moderate earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale jolted different parts of Pakistan, including its capital city Islamabad on Wednesday

5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Pakistan, Felt In Islamabad And Surrounding Regions

A moderate earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale jolted different parts of Pakistan, including its capital city Islamabad on Wednesday. The quake struck at 10:13 am local time in the morning when people ran out of their homes in fear, PMD said. The tremors were felt at different provinces, especially Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, and Islamabad. However, so far no casualty and major damage has been reported.

Epicenter and Seismic Activity

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Center in Islamabad, the epicenter of this earthquake was in the Hindukush mountain range in Afghanistan, about 220 kilometers beneath the Earth’s surface. The Pakistan Meteorological Department recorded the quake at 5.3 magnitude while the US Geological Survey reported it at 5.1 magnitude. Although the two organizations varied slightly on the time of day, they agreed that the earthquake struck Pakistan shortly after 10 am. **Pakistan Shaken**

Tremors shook a large swathe of ground-in Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and parts of Punjab-the aftershocks scared most of the people then inside buildings, forcing them into streets. Emergency services were put on alert to check for damage, but preliminary reports said there was no major destruction or loss of life.

Seismic Activity in Pakistan and Historical Context

Earthquakes are very frequent in Pakistan, particularly in the Northern mountainous regions. The country lies along the active boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. The most dreadful earthquake hit the region recently in 2005, where an earthquake measuring 7.6 took more than 74,000 lives, hundreds of thousands injured, and millions displaced.

The authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have sent advice to the residents to remain vigilant for aftershocks, which are bound to occur in such massive quakes. Rescue teams are dispatched to check on all affected areas and local authorities are busy ensuring that the people in these areas are safe and prepared in case of any further seismic occurrences.

It is a region that is prone to such natural disasters; disaster management and preparedness, therefore, are of crucial importance in diminishing risks due to earthquakes in the region.

