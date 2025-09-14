9 held as London erupts in immigration, counter immigration rallies
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 14, 2025 00:24:07 IST

London [UK], September 14 (ANI): Thousands of protesters marched through central London on Saturday, carrying flags of England and Britain, for a demonstration organized by the anti-immigrant and anti-Islam activist Tommy Robinson, New York Post reported, citing its sources.

‘Unite the Kingdom’ and ‘Stand Up To Racism’ were the two groups protesting.

As per the Metropolitan Police, both the groups attacked each other with projectiles, which the officers tried to curb. In the process, Unite the Kingdom protesters attacked the police personnel. Police arrested nine protesters, and more have been identified for various other offences.

In a post on X, the police said, “An update as of 16:50hrs. The turnout for the ‘Unite the Kingdom’ protest was too big to fit into Whitehall. Protesters left the route onto Victoria Embankment and sought to access Whitehall from multiple directions as shown on the map below. When officers moved in to stop them they faced unacceptable violence. They were assaulted with kicks and punches. Bottles, flares and other projectiles were thrown. Nine arrests have been made so far for various offences, but many more people have been identified as committing offences. We will find them and they will face police action, even if it is not possible to do so today. Officers are continuing to face aggression in multiple locations, in particular at the north of Whitehall as they work to create a safe exit route for those who have been taking part in the Stand Up To Racism protest.”

Demonstrators carried the Union flag of Britain and the red and white St George’s Cross of England, while others brought American and Israeli flags and wore the MAGA hats of US President Donald Trump. They chanted slogans critical of Prime Minister Keir Starmer and carried placards including some saying “send them home”. Some attendees brought children, as per New York Post.

Immigration has become the dominant political issue in Britain, eclipsing concerns over a faltering economy, as the country faces a record number of asylum claims. More than 28,000 migrants have arrived in small boats across the Channel so far this year, New York Post reported.

Red and white English flags have proliferated along streets and been painted on roads. Supporters call it a spontaneous campaign of national pride, but anti-racism campaigners see a message of hostility to foreigners. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: immigrationrallystand-up-to-racismukunion-flagunite-the-kingdomwhitehall-protest

