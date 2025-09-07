LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Afghan migrants leave Pakistan after expiry of PoR cards grace period

Afghan migrants leave Pakistan after expiry of PoR cards grace period

Afghan migrants leave Pakistan after expiry of PoR cards grace period

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 7, 2025 18:35:08 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 7 (ANI): The UN refugee agency has said that the expiry of the Proof of Registration (PoR) card grace period that ended on August 31 has triggered a sharp rise in the return of Afghans from Pakistan, Dawn reported.

A situation report of the UNHCR released on Friday said that in August alone, returns increased by 254 per cent, while deportations rose by 191 per cent as compared to July, coinciding with the start of the third phase of the ‘Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Plan’ (IFPR).

The report says 5,31,700 Afghans have returned from Pakistan as of September 4, as per Dawn.

Since April, more than 4,83,700 Afghans have returned from Pakistan to Afghanistan, including 145,200 in August alone, with some 55,000 making the journey in just the final four days of the month.

The proportion of Proof of Registration (PoR) card holders among returnees has steadily increased, rising from 6 per cent in April to 21-23 per cent between May and July, as per Dawn.

In August, this share grew sharply, with PoR cardholders accounting for 54 per cent (77,700 individuals) of all returns recorded to date, the UNHCR data shows.

Some 57,300 individuals have been arrested and detained since April, including PoR card holders. In August alone, some 9,000 arrests were recorded, compared to some 3,400 in July. The top three districts for arrest and detention are Chaghi (Balochistan), Islamabad and Pishin (Balochistan).

In Afghanistan, the UNHCR continued to biometrically process and provide cash assistance to PoR card holders and their nuclear family members, UNHCR slip holders, asylum seeker certificate holders and other protection referrals.

This support is aimed at alleviating the difficulties faced by Afghans who have returned home hastily and often largely unprepared due to the circumstances in Pakistan, the report says.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Afghan migrants living in Pakistan reported a sharp rise in forced deportations after the expiry of the government’s deadline on August 31, Tolo News reported.

Community representatives and migrants said the Pakistani authorities have intensified removals, leaving many families in distress. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: afghanistanbalochistandeportpakistanunhcr

RELATED News

Pakistan: Widespread solar panel theft from schools in punjab
UHRP applauds US House passage of Uyghur Policy Act, calls for urgent Senate approval
JD Vance Backs Donald Trump’s Deadly Strike on Cartel – Here’s What He Said
Baloch Insurgent Groups claim series of deadly attacks on Pakistani security forces in Balochistan
"Trump realised he was wrong about India…": Ex-diplomat Fabian on US President's softened tone

LATEST NEWS

414-5 in 50 Overs: England Batters Breath Fire in Southampton as South Africa Wilt!
Punjab: Police apprehend Gangster Goldy Brar's associate with five pistols, ten live cartridges
Lunar Eclipse 2025 marks "good time for charity", astrologer suggests
Himachal Pradesh monsoon toll rises to 366; 203 rain-related, 163 in road accidents: SDMA
"Undergoing training for action scenes": Sharvari offers glimpse into preparations for 'Alpha'
Rajasthan Govt announces Rs 5 crore aid for disaster-hit Uttarakhand
PM Modi to visit Himachal on Sept 9 to assess rain-inflicted damage: Former CM Jairam Thakur
"God saved you for me": Shahid Kapoor pens adorable note to celebrate Mira Rajput's birthday
Millet vs Quinoa: Which Superfood Is Better For Effective Weight Loss And Health?
"Action should be taken against the person": Tejashwi Yadav on Hazratbal incident
Afghan migrants leave Pakistan after expiry of PoR cards grace period

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Afghan migrants leave Pakistan after expiry of PoR cards grace period

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Afghan migrants leave Pakistan after expiry of PoR cards grace period
Afghan migrants leave Pakistan after expiry of PoR cards grace period
Afghan migrants leave Pakistan after expiry of PoR cards grace period
Afghan migrants leave Pakistan after expiry of PoR cards grace period

QUICK LINKS