Afghanistan Slams US Airstrikes On Iran Nuclear Sites, Calls For Restraint

Spokesperson of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, has condemned the United States’ airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

In a post on X, Balkhi also expressed concern over the growing instability in the region.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, in continuation of the Israeli regime’s attacks, condemns the United States’ strikes on the nuclear facilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, & expresses concern over the growing instability in the region,” Balkhi posted.

“IEA-MOFA deems the violation of the national sovereignty & territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran as unacceptable, & calls on all involved sides to give diplomacy a chance in order to resolve the issue,” he added.

Iran Considers Closing Strait of Hormuz

Meanwhile, after the US airstrikes on its nuclear installations, Iran is considering closing the Strait of Hormuz, one of the most strategically vital chokepoints in the world.

Any blockade by Tehran would pose serious risks for Europe, EuroNews reported on Sunday.

Revolutionary Guard commander Sardar Esmail Kowsari told local media in an interview that closing the Strait of Hormuz “is under consideration, and Iran will make the best decision with determination,” as per EuroNews.

“Our hands are wide open when it comes to punishing the enemy, and the military response was only part of our overall response,” added Kowsari, who is a member of the Iranian parliament in addition to his military position.

Trump Confirms Strikes on Key Iranian Nuclear Sites

Earlier on Sunday, US President Donald Trump said the “very successful” strikes had hit the Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan underground nuclear sites in Iran.

According to EuroNews, Iran’s short- and medium-range missiles would be capable of targeting oil infrastructure platforms, pipelines in the Strait, or even attacking commercial vessels.

Surface-to-surface missiles could target tankers or ports along the Gulf.

Iran’s Possible Response Options Highlighted

Airstrikes using aircraft and drones could disable navigation or radar equipment at major shipping ports in the region.

Unmanned drones like Iran’s Shahed models could potentially be used to attack specific shipping lanes or infrastructure in the Strait.

Iran could attempt to deploy warships to physically block access to the Strait.

In 2012, Iran launched a cyberattack on Saudi Arabia’s oil industry, showing its growing capability in this domain, as per EuroNews.

Details of Operation Midnight Hammer Revealed

After the strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran, the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, said Operation Midnight Hammer was designed to “severely degrade Iran’s nuclear weapons infrastructure.”

Dan Caine said this while holding a Sunday press briefing at the Pentagon.

“At approximately 6:40 PM EST, 2:10 am Iran time, the lead B-2 dropped GBU 57 MOP (Massive Ordnance Penetrator) weapons on the first of several aim points at Fordow,” he said.

“As the President stated last night, the remaining bombers then hit their targets as well with a total of 14 MOPs dropped against two nuclear target areas.

All three Iranian nuclear infrastructure targets were struck between 6:40 PM and 7:05 PM EST (2:10 AM local time Iran) with the Tomahawk missiles being the last to strike at Isfahan to ensure we retain the element of surprise throughout the operation,” he added.

Deception Tactics and Allied Support in the Mission

The US military employed “several deception tactics,” including decoys, to maintain tactical surprise, he said.

“As the Operation Midnight Hammer strike package entered Iranian airspace, the US employed several deception tactics, including decoys, as the 4th and 5th generation aircraft pushed out in front of the strike package at high altitude and high speed, sweeping in front of the package for enemy fighters and surface Air missile threats.”

“The strike package was supported by the US Strategic Command, US Transportation Command, US Cyber Command, US Space Command, US Space Force, and US European Command,” he added.

(With Inputs From ANI)

