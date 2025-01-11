Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Saturday, January 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Taliban Declines Invitation to Pakistan’s Summit on Girls’ Education in Muslim Countries

A global summit on Muslim girls' education, hosted by Pakistan, has been overshadowed by the absence of representatives from Afghanistan’s Taliban government.

Taliban Declines Invitation to Pakistan’s Summit on Girls’ Education in Muslim Countries

A global summit on Muslim girls’ education, hosted by Pakistan, has been overshadowed by the absence of representatives from Afghanistan’s Taliban government. The summit, which aims to address the challenges faced by girls in accessing education, saw participation from leaders of Muslim-majority nations but was notably snubbed by Pakistan’s neighbor, Afghanistan.

Pakistan’s Education Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui confirmed that an invitation was extended to the Taliban government in Afghanistan. However, no officials from the Afghan administration attended the conference.

“We had extended an invitation to Afghanistan, but no one from the Afghan government was at the conference,” Siddiqui told AFP, emphasizing the missed opportunity for dialogue on a critical issue.

Pakistan PM Highlights the Importance of Girls’ Education

In his opening remarks, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the denial of education to girls, describing it as a fundamental violation of their rights.

“Denying education to girls is tantamount to denying their voice and their choice, while depriving them of their right to a bright future,” Sharif stated. He acknowledged that the Muslim world, including Pakistan, faces significant challenges in ensuring equal access to education for girls.

Afghanistan: The Only Country Where Girls Are Banned from School

Since the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan in 2021, the regime has systematically barred girls from receiving education beyond the sixth grade. Women have also been excluded from many professions and public spaces.

The Taliban’s restrictions extend beyond education, with mandates requiring women to wear full-body coverings, including face veils, and prohibitions on praying aloud in each other’s presence. These measures have drawn widespread international condemnation.

Malala Yousafzai’s Call to Action

Nobel Peace Prize laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai traveled to Pakistan to participate in the summit. Her presence brought attention to the plight of Afghan girls and the broader issue of gender equality in education.

Malala, who survived an assassination attempt by the Pakistani Taliban in 2012 for advocating for girls’ education, shared her mission on social media platform X:
“I will speak about protecting rights for all girls to go to school, and why leaders must hold the Taliban accountable for their crimes against Afghan women & girls,” she posted on Friday.

She is scheduled to deliver an address at the summit on Sunday, underscoring the importance of collective action to ensure education for girls.

The summit comes at a time when global attention is focused on the Taliban’s policies, which have drawn criticism from governments, activists, and international organizations. Afghanistan remains the only country in the world where girls are outright banned from schools.

ALSO READ | LA Wildfires Poised to Become Costliest Disaster in US History, Here Is The Estimated Loss

Filed under

global summit on Muslim girls' education Taliban

Advertisement

Also Read

Sanjay Raut Announces Uddhav Sena Will Contest Mumbai And Nagpur Municipal Elections Independently

Sanjay Raut Announces Uddhav Sena Will Contest Mumbai And Nagpur Municipal Elections Independently

Normandy Town of Thiberville Receives €10 Million Windfall from Namesake Benefactor

Normandy Town of Thiberville Receives €10 Million Windfall from Namesake Benefactor

Sam Moore, Iconic Soul Legend Of Sam & Dave Duo, Passes Away At 89

Sam Moore, Iconic Soul Legend Of Sam & Dave Duo, Passes Away At 89

Brentwood, Los Angeles, On High Alert As Palisades Fire Expands

Brentwood, Los Angeles, On High Alert As Palisades Fire Expands

Los Angeles Wildfires: Australia Offers Support As California Faces Crisis

Los Angeles Wildfires: Australia Offers Support As California Faces Crisis

Entertainment

Sam Moore, Iconic Soul Legend Of Sam & Dave Duo, Passes Away At 89

Sam Moore, Iconic Soul Legend Of Sam & Dave Duo, Passes Away At 89

Harry Potter Star To Receive BAFTA’s Fellowship Award At EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025

Harry Potter Star To Receive BAFTA’s Fellowship Award At EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025

Rashmika Mandanna Wishes Director A Happy 55th Birthday as ‘Pushpa 2’ Continues to Break Records

Rashmika Mandanna Wishes Director A Happy 55th Birthday as ‘Pushpa 2’ Continues to Break Records

Weekend Binge Watch List: Best Recommendations On Netflix

Weekend Binge Watch List: Best Recommendations On Netflix

Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer Drops: A GenZ Take On Love And Relationships

Junaid Khan And Khushi Kapoor’s ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer Drops: A GenZ Take On Love And Relationships

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox