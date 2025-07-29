LIVE TV
After France, UK To Recognize Palestine At UN This September – Unless Israel Meets These Conditions

The UK will formally recognize Palestine as a state at the UN this September—if Israel agrees to a ceasefire and peace terms. Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government announced the move after mounting domestic and international pressure. The decision follows talks with Trump, Macron, and Merz, and comes amid worsening humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

UK to recognize Palestine at UN in September unless Israel halts Gaza campaign and commits to peace, says Starmer. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 29, 2025 22:28:00 IST

After France, the UK has said that it will recognize Palestine as a state, formally this September, if Israel does not agrres t to a ceasefire and commits to a two-state solution.

The announcement was made by  Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government after it faced pressure from its EU partner France and also from the rising calls within the country.

UK PM cited the he “increasingly intolerable” humanitarian situation in Gaza while making the announcement after convening his cabinet from their summer break to approve a roadmap for peace. 

Announcement to Recognize Palestine State Comes After Keir Starmer Meets Donald Trump

Starmer met with US President Donald Trump in Scotland on Monday ahead of the cabinet’s decision. Trump reportedly said he “did not mind” the UK taking a position on the issue, even if he would not adopt the same stance himself.

Also Read: Gaza Crisis: Over 60,000 Killed Amid Worsening Starvation and Malnutrition

During the cabinet meeting, Starmer told ministers that the deteriorating situation in Gaza and the fading possibility of a peace process aligned with the UK’s long-standing support for a two-state solution made it imperative to act.

He confirmed the UK will move to recognise Palestine as a state at the UN General Assembly in September, while seTting a few conditions for Israel. 

UK will recognize Palestine unless  Israel end the military campaign in Gaza, agrees to a ceasefire, commits not to annex parts of the West Bank, and commits to a long-term peace process.

 Keir Starmer Says There is No Equivalence Between Israel and Hamas

While outlining the government’s position, Starmer stressed that there is “no equivalence” between Israel and Hamas. He reiterated that Hamas must release all hostages, disarm, agree to a ceasefire, and accept that it will have no role in the future governance of Gaza.

The UK’s new roadmap follows discussions over the weekend with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The three leaders agreed to work collaboratively on a plan for “lasting peace” in the region.

International Pressure on Keir Starmer Government 

Downing Street had previously maintained that formal recognition of Palestine was a matter of “when, not if.” However, pressure on the Labour government has escalated, particularly in the wake of growing global condemnation over Israel’s killing of civilians in Gaza.

According to The Guardian, several senior ministers, including Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, and Health Secretary Wes Streeting, have urged the government to take a leadership role by immediately recognising Palestine.

Also Read: “Can’t Fake Starvation”: Donald Trump Pledges to Create Food Centers In Gaza

Tags: gazahome-hero-pos-1keir starmerpalestineWorld news

