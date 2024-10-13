After Pandal Attack, MEA Expresses Concern; Yunus Makes Temple Visit For Outreach

India’s MEA has raised concerns over recent attacks on Hindu temples in Bangladesh, including a bomb attack and the theft of PM Modi's gifted crown, urging Bangladesh to protect minority communities

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has expressed “serious concern” following a series of incidents targeting Hindu places of worship in Bangladesh. This comes after the Indian High Commission in Dhaka flagged the theft of a crown from the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Satkhira and a crude bomb attack on a Durga Puja pandal in Dhaka’s Tanti Bazar area. Both events have raised alarms, especially given the timing during one of the most significant Hindu festivals, Durga Puja.

The crown, a precious gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his 2021 visit to Bangladesh, was stolen from the Kali temple on Thursday. The same day, a bomb exploded at the Dhaka pandal, though, fortunately, there were no casualties. According to reports from Bangladeshi daily Prothom Alo, the crude bomb attack caused a fire but did not result in injuries.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the MEA described these attacks as “deplorable” and urged the Bangladesh government to take immediate action to ensure the safety of minority communities and their religious sites. The ministry noted that such incidents point to a “systematic pattern of desecration” targeting Hindu places of worship in Bangladesh.

“We have noted with serious concern the attack on a Puja mandap in Tantibazar, Dhaka, and the theft at the revered Jeshoreshwari Kali temple at Satkhira,” the MEA said in its official response. They further called on Bangladesh to ensure the safety and protection of Hindus, especially during such a significant festival.

Muhammad Yunus Visits Temple Amid Attacks

As tensions rise due to these attacks, Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Advisor to Bangladesh’s interim government, visited the Dhakeshwari Temple in Dhaka as part of an outreach effort on October 12. Speaking at the temple, Yunus reassured the Hindu community of the government’s commitment to protecting the rights of all citizens, irrespective of religion.

DHAKA, October 12: Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus visits Dhakeswari Mandir, a sacred temple in Old Dhaka, on Saturday to exchange greetings with the Hindu community on the auspicious occasion of the Durga Puja, the largest Hindu religious festival in Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/gHwSiSXx66 — Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh (@ChiefAdviserGoB) October 12, 2024

“The government wants to build Bangladesh in such a way where each and every citizen’s right will be ensured,” Yunus stated during his temple visit. He also emphasized the role of law enforcement in ensuring public security during the Durga Puja festival, though he admitted that relying solely on law enforcement represents a “collective failure.”

This outreach is seen as part of an ongoing effort by Yunus and the interim government to calm the Hindu minority community, which constitutes around 8% of Bangladesh’s population of 170 million. The minority community has increasingly faced attacks, exacerbated by the ongoing political instability following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation.

Theft Of PM Modi’s Gift Intensifies Concerns

The theft of the gold-plated crown, gifted by PM Modi during his 2021 visit to Bangladesh, adds to the heightened concerns regarding the safety of Hindu religious sites. The crown was stolen from the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple, one of the 52 shakti peethas in Hinduism, which holds immense religious significance. Cleaning staff noticed the theft on Thursday afternoon, prompting immediate outcry from Indian officials.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Indian High Commission in Dhaka expressed deep concern over the theft and urged the Bangladesh government to conduct a thorough investigation, recover the stolen item, and take action against those responsible. “We express deep concern and urge the Government of Bangladesh to investigate theft, recover the crown and take action against the perpetrators,” the High Commission’s post read.

Bangladesh’s Response Under Scrutiny

These incidents have once again drawn attention to the ongoing struggles of Bangladesh’s Hindu minority, particularly in light of political unrest. Chief Advisor Yunus has been attempting to reassure the community of justice and equal rights, but with the pattern of temple attacks continuing, the international spotlight is firmly on Bangladesh’s government to take decisive action.

