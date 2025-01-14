Aldi Recalls 25,000 Pounds Of Frozen Taquitos Over Contamination Concerns – Check Your Freezer Now!

Aldi has recalled almost 25,000 pounds of frozen chicken and cheese taquitos because of the possibility of being contaminated with metal. Sold in some stores, these items can be dangerous for your health. Go through your freezers, check, and bring back or discard immediately.

Bestway Sandwiches Inc. has undertaken a recall of almost 25,000 pounds of frozen chicken and cheese taquitos sold at Aldi stores throughout the country. The recall has been based on fears of foreign material contamination, which includes metal, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) Saturday.

They come in 20-ounce cartons under the brand “CASA MAMITA CHICKEN & CHEESE TAQUITOS.” On the carton, the bottom panel has “EST. P-40327” printed; best-by dates of July 3, 2025 and September 25, 2025 are noted on the bottom panel. UPC of the product is 4061459337471.

How Was It Noticed?

The problem was noticed after a customer complained that a chunk of metal had been included in the product and thus informed the company to issue a recall to FSIS. A dental injury was also reportedly caused by taquitos. However, as of yet, no more injury or illness have been reported and FSIS still warns people that if they suspect health problems to consult doctors instantly.

Consumers who have bought the taquitos which are recalled should avoid eating them and instead discard or return the product to the retail store for reimbursement. Aldi has established that the tainted taquitos had been sold at some of its stores in 31 states.

FSIS and Bestway Sandwiches are working together to ensure that all contaminated products are removed from the shelves of stores immediately. The recall is significant in terms of food safety monitoring and consumer trust.

What To Do Next

If you have these taquitos in your freezer, check the packaging details carefully to confirm whether it matches the recall criteria. For further questions, you may contact Bestway Sandwiches or FSIS directly.

ALSO READ | Sonos CEO Patrick Spence Resigns Following App Update Fiasco: What Went Wrong?