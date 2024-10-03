Home
Friday, October 4, 2024
‘America On The Brink Of Bankruptcy’: Elon Musk Lists 5 Valid Concerns

Elon Musk, the tech billionaire known for his candid remarks, has issued a stark warning about the trajectory of the U.S. economy. In a tweet on Thursday, Musk stated, “America is headed for bankruptcy,” referencing a record $204 billion increase in federal debt. This isn’t the first time Musk has raised concerns; just last month, he noted that “everyone seems to be sort of whistling past the graveyard on this one.” Here are five reasons why his warnings might hold merit.

Record Surge in Federal Debt

The federal debt skyrocketed on the first day of the new fiscal year, surging by $204 billion to a staggering $35.669 trillion. In addition, the Treasury had to deplete its cash balance by $72 billion, leading to a total deficit of over $275 billion in just one day. This alarming trend was highlighted by economist EJ Antoni from the conservative Heritage Foundation.

Secret Meeting with El Salvador’s President

In September, Musk met privately with El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, known for his support of Bitcoin. Musk tweeted about their discussions on the nature of reality and the impact of technology, suggesting a visionary outlook amid financial concerns.

Implications for Bitcoin

Experts suggest that the ongoing failure of both major political parties to address the U.S. debt crisis could bolster Bitcoin’s value in the lead-up to the U.S. elections. CK Zheng, Chief Investment Officer of crypto hedge fund ZX Squared Capital, indicated this trend could be particularly strong after the elections.

Bank of America’s Dire Warning

Bank of America analysts have cautioned that the U.S. national debt is set to grow by $1 trillion every 100 days, potentially reaching $36 trillion by the end of 2024. This staggering projection was communicated by Michael Hartnett, the bank’s chief strategist, emphasizing the urgent nature of the crisis.

Concerns from BlackRock’s CEO

After Musk’s meeting with Bukele, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink described the current economic situation as “crazy,” referring to the extensive easing policies in place. Analysts have suggested that significant liquidity injections from global markets could lead to volatile conditions in stock trading.

Musk’s alarm over the U.S. economy, combined with these critical insights, highlights the growing urgency to address national debt and its implications for the future.

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

