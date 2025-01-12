Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Anita Anand Drops Out from Canada PM Race Following Justin Trudeau’s Exit

As the Liberal Party faces a challenging path forward, Anand’s departure leaves the leadership contest wide open.

Anita Anand Drops Out from Canada PM Race Following Justin Trudeau’s Exit

Anita Anand, Canada’s Transport Minister and prominent figure within the Liberal Party, has officially bowed out of the race to succeed Justin Trudeau as the country’s next prime minister.

In a statement posted on X, Anand, who has held key positions in government, revealed that she would not seek re-election to Parliament either, marking a major shift in her political career. She cited the need to focus on her next professional chapter, one that will involve returning to academia, research, and public policy analysis, similar to the path chosen by Trudeau following his resignation announcement.

Her exit comes at a time when Trudeau’s leadership has faced considerable challenges, with the opposition Conservative Party, led by Pierre Marcel Poilievre, gaining significant ground. The race to lead the Liberal Party, and by extension the country, appears to be losing momentum, with other high-profile figures such as Foreign Minister Melanie Joly and Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc also pulling out of the leadership contest. In her statement, Anand reflected on her journey in politics, stating, “Now that the Prime Minister has made his decision to move to his next chapter, I have determined the time is right for me to do the same.”

Anand, an expert in business and finance law, initially entered politics in 2019, becoming the Member of Parliament for Oakville, Ontario. Her rise through the ranks of the Trudeau Cabinet has been swift and impactful, taking on roles such as the Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Minister of Defence, and most recently, Transport Minister. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she played a pivotal role in securing medical equipment and vaccines for Canada, further solidifying her reputation as a capable and influential leader.

Reflecting on her heritage, Anand shared how she overcame initial skepticism during her first campaign, noting that many doubted a woman of Indian descent could win in Oakville. However, the community rallied behind her, electing her not once but twice. Anand’s story of perseverance and success resonates deeply with many, especially given her family’s immigrant background. Her father, S V Anand, was the son of a freedom fighter from Tamil Nadu, while her mother, Saroj Ram, hailed from Punjab. Both were doctors who emigrated to Canada.

With Trudeau’s resignation, the Liberal Party now faces an uncertain future, with an election to determine the new leader slated to be completed by March 9, just ahead of Parliament’s return on March 24. The Conservative Party, enjoying a significant lead in recent polls, has made clear its intention to push for an immediate non-confidence vote, potentially forcing an early general election.

In a rapidly changing political landscape, the remaining contenders for the Liberal leadership include Chrystia Freeland, who was recently ousted as Deputy Prime Minister by Trudeau, and Mark Carney, the former governor of both the Bank of England and the Bank of Canada. However, given the growing strength of the opposition, the road ahead for the Liberal Party appears fraught with challenges.

Anand’s withdrawal from the race marks the end of a political era for the rising star, who has left an indelible mark on Canada’s governance. As she transitions to a new chapter, her legacy in public service remains a testament to her dedication and leadership during some of Canada’s most trying times.

ALSO READ: LA Wildfires Update: Death Toll Rises To 16 As Destruction Spreads More Than 37,000 Acres

Filed under

Canada PM Justin Trudeau

Advertisement

Also Read

Prayagraj’s Historic Flight Milestone: Night Operations Open Doors For Maha Kumbh 2025

Prayagraj’s Historic Flight Milestone: Night Operations Open Doors For Maha Kumbh 2025

PM Modi To Inaugurate Z-Morh Tunnel: All You Need To Know About The Landmark Project

PM Modi To Inaugurate Z-Morh Tunnel: All You Need To Know About The Landmark Project

Is There a New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode Tonight? Find Out When SNL Returns In 2025!

Is There a New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode Tonight? Find Out When SNL Returns In...

Nitin Gadkari Attends Special Screening Of ‘Emergency’ With Kangana Ranaut And Anupam Kher

Nitin Gadkari Attends Special Screening Of ‘Emergency’ With Kangana Ranaut And Anupam Kher

Ghaziabad Law Student Dies After Falling From Noida Apartment During Party; Police Probe Ongoing

Ghaziabad Law Student Dies After Falling From Noida Apartment During Party; Police Probe Ongoing

Entertainment

Is There a New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode Tonight? Find Out When SNL Returns In 2025!

Is There a New ‘Saturday Night Live’ Episode Tonight? Find Out When SNL Returns In

Nitin Gadkari Attends Special Screening Of ‘Emergency’ With Kangana Ranaut And Anupam Kher

Nitin Gadkari Attends Special Screening Of ‘Emergency’ With Kangana Ranaut And Anupam Kher

Will Angelina Jolie Reveal Dark Secrets Of Her Divorce With Brad Pitt? Actress’ Kids Want Her To Sit For Tell-All Interview

Will Angelina Jolie Reveal Dark Secrets Of Her Divorce With Brad Pitt? Actress’ Kids Want

Who Is Koichiro Ito? Japanese Producer Faces Six Years In Jail After Getting Arrested In Rape, Child Pornography Case

Who Is Koichiro Ito? Japanese Producer Faces Six Years In Jail After Getting Arrested In

Who Is The Director Of Daaku Maharaaj And Is It Based On A True Story? Everything Answered

Who Is The Director Of Daaku Maharaaj And Is It Based On A True Story?

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Why Broccoli Should Be Your Go-To Superfood In The Year 2025

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Top 5 Breathtaking Places In Jammu & Kashmir You Can’t Miss

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox