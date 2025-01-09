Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump? A Man Tries To Breach Security With Machete And Three Knives

President-elect Donald Trump was set to visit the Capitol later that evening to pay tribute to former President Jimmy Carter, who passed away on December 29 at the age of 100.

On Wednesday, January 8, hours before President-elect Donald Trump’s scheduled visit, a security breach occurred at the US Capitol Visitor Center. A man attempting to enter the premises was stopped after officers discovered a machete and three knives in his possession, according to the US Capitol Police.

Weapons Found During Security Screening

The suspect was intercepted during a routine security check at the north entrance of the Capitol Visitor Center (CVC). “Officers identified a machete inside the man’s bag through the X-ray machine, halted the screening process, and immediately arrested him,” stated the US Capitol Police.

In addition to the machete, three knives were also discovered in the suspect’s belongings. Security operations were temporarily paused at the entrance while the incident was investigated. Authorities have confirmed that charges will be filed against the individual.

Motive for Carrying Weapons Remains Unclear

As of now, the suspect’s intentions remain unknown. The attempted breach took place on Wednesday afternoon, raising concerns about the timing of the incident, as it occurred mere hours before Trump’s visit to the Capitol.

President-elect Donald Trump was set to visit the Capitol later that evening to pay tribute to former President Jimmy Carter, who passed away on December 29 at the age of 100. Carter’s casket had been lying in state in the Capitol Rotunda since Tuesday evening.

Trump also planned to meet with Senate Republican leaders to strategize on the GOP’s legislative agenda for the upcoming term.

Following Carter’s death, President Joe Biden ordered American flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of the late president. Trump took to Truth Social to voice his frustration, accusing Democrats of celebrating the decision.

In his post, Trump mistakenly referred to the term “half-mast,” which is traditionally used for flags on ships, instead of “half-staff.” He alleged that the gesture symbolized Democrats’ disregard for the state of the nation, stating, “They only think about themselves and what they’ve done to our once GREAT America.”

Despite the controversy, Trump planned to pay his respects to Carter and proceed with meetings to outline his party’s objectives leading up to his inauguration. “Let’s see how this plays out. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he concluded on social media.