Anti-Abortion Groups Warn Trump’s Shift on Abortion Could Cost Him Votes

Trump stated that if elected, he would support government or insurance coverage for in vitro fertilization (IVF), a procedure some anti-abortion advocates wish to limit.

Over the past two weeks, Donald Trump has publicly shifted away from his strong anti-abortion stance, causing concern among anti-abortion activists and sparking criticism from Democrats who view his actions as hypocritical.

Trump’s Recent Comments on Abortion and IVF

On Thursday, Trump stated that if elected, he would support government or insurance coverage for in vitro fertilization (IVF), a procedure some anti-abortion advocates wish to limit. He also appeared to express support for a ballot measure to restore abortion access in Florida, where abortion is currently banned after six weeks of pregnancy. “I am going to be voting that we need more than six weeks,” Trump said in an interview with NBC News.

However, Trump’s campaign quickly clarified his stance, stating he only meant that six weeks is too early to ban abortion. “President Trump has not yet said how he will vote on the ballot initiative in Florida,” his press secretary told NPR.

Backlash from Anti-Abortion Advocates

These remarks have unsettled anti-abortion activists who have long supported Trump. Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, voiced concern, saying, “The young people that we work with… are absolutely shocked and saddened to see someone who they thought was pro-life, or who had always reaffirmed pro-life values, walking back on that.”

Despite their disappointment, some anti-abortion leaders, like Hawkins, continue to support Trump, not out of preference but out of fear of a potential Kamala Harris presidency, which they believe would significantly expand abortion access.

Shifting Strategy Amid Political Competition

Trump’s recent moves come as Kamala Harris, who is now the Democratic nominee for president and a strong advocate for abortion rights, narrows the gap in polls. Mary Ziegler, a professor at the University of California, Davis, noted, “What had been a strategy of ‘be ambiguous and then hopefully be everything to everyone’ has tilted more in the direction of Trump trying to assure voters that he doesn’t agree with the anti-abortion movement.”

However, this strategy may alienate his anti-abortion base. Tresa Undem, a pollster specializing in abortion views, observed, “A third of his voters are pro-choice… 16% of 2020 Trump voters say abortion rights are a top five issue. So… 16% of Trump voters saying their abortion rights is top in their mind – that’s a problem for him.”

Democratic Criticism and Strategic Moves

Democrats have criticized Trump’s inconsistent stance, particularly on IVF. During a Friday press call, Senator Elizabeth Warren criticized Trump for attempting to appeal to both his anti-abortion base and the majority of Americans who support abortion rights and access to IVF. “Trump thinks women are stupid and that we can be gaslighted,” Warren stated.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is leveraging this shift, unveiling billboards in Pennsylvania that criticize Trump’s stance on IVF and his alignment with the conservative Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025, which includes numerous anti-abortion proposals.

Future Implications for the Election

The controversy surrounding Trump’s recent comments could impact his support among anti-abortion voters. Lila Rose, a prominent anti-abortion activist, has stated she currently does not plan to vote for Trump due to his recent stance changes. Meanwhile, Hawkins remains focused on rallying support against a Harris presidency rather than explicitly for Trump.

As the 2024 election approaches, it remains uncertain how Trump’s adjusted stance on abortion will influence his campaign and voter turnout, particularly among his traditionally strong anti-abortion base.

Also read: MEA Denounces CNN’s ‘Misleading’ Report Blaming India For Bangladesh Floods