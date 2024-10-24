Apple’s Tim Cook Learns A New iMessage Trick, Reveals Group Chat Name With College Friends

Cook revealed the name of his group chat with his college friends, giving a rare glimpse into his life beyond the tech world. (Read more below)

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently shared a personal detail that surprised many during an interview with the Wall Street Journal. Cook revealed the name of his group chat with his college friends, giving a rare glimpse into his life beyond the tech world. The group chat, affectionately named “Roommates,” reflects the strong bond Cook continues to share with his university friends despite his rise to one of the most prominent roles in the tech industry.

A Surprising Discovery for the Apple CEO

In a humorous twist, Cook admitted that until recently, he wasn’t aware of a basic iMessage feature — the ability to name group chats. During an earlier interaction, when asked for his opinion on the best group chat names, Cook was momentarily caught off guard. He confessed that he didn’t name his chats and seemed genuinely surprised by this feature, sparking amusement among tech fans.

This moment provided a rare insight into how even prominent tech leaders, like Cook, can miss everyday user features within their own products.

Following that interaction, Cook took the opportunity to apply his newfound knowledge. He revealed in the Wall Street Journal interview that he had renamed his group chat with his college friends to “Roommates,” a fitting tribute to their long-lasting friendship.

Balancing Work and Life with Apple Devices

During the interview, Cook also discussed how he integrates Apple products into his daily life, both professionally and personally. He shared that he switches between a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac at work, depending on the task at hand. When he’s on the move, he prefers his iPad Pro, demonstrating a deeper, more personal connection with his devices beyond just professional use.

The Secret to Apple’s Success: Focus

When asked about Apple’s secret to sustained success, Cook emphasized the company’s core philosophy — focus. He highlighted how saying no to good ideas can be crucial to making room for truly great ones. This focus has been key to Apple’s ability to remain innovative and lead the market for so many years.

Cook’s candid insights into his personal and professional life have offered fans and tech enthusiasts a rare peek behind the curtain. Despite leading one of the world’s most powerful tech companies, moments like these remind us that even industry leaders experience the same learning curves and personal connections as anyone else.

