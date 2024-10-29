Argentina: Ten-Storey Hotel Collapses, People Trapped Beneath Rubble

A 10-story hotel building collapsed in Argentina, prompting a rescue mission to free those suspected to be trapped under the debris.

According to local officials, the collapse occurred in the early hours of Tuesday in Villa Gesell, a coastal city in Buenos Aires province.

Seven and nine people were thought to be trapped

Authorities stated that between seven and nine people were thought to be inside at the time, including workers from a construction project allegedly operating without municipal permits at the Dubrovnik hotel.

Rescue teams have been working to clear the debris in efforts to reach those trapped, the Villa Gesell authorities reported, adding that construction at the site had been stopped by the municipality in August.

Argentina provincial security steps in

Local media, Pagina 12, reported that firefighters successfully rescued an elderly woman alive from the rubble, while an 80-year-old man was confirmed deceased, as per comments from provincial security minister Javier Alonso. Alonso noted that no guests were in the hotel at the time, though workers were staying in a different section of the building, which dates back to 1986.

Over 300 personnel, including firefighters, police, and other rescue officials, were present on Tuesday, with the operation continuing for more than eight hours.

Argentina official claim unauthorized construction had been detected earlier

Villa Gesell’s mayor, Gustavo Barrera, reportedly cautioned that a neighboring building could also be at risk of collapse, according to Infobae.

On Tuesday, local officials claimed that unauthorized construction had been detected and halted at the site in August due to lack of proper permits. Infobae also reported that Alonso indicated a court order had been issued for the arrest of four individuals in connection with the incident, and prosecutors have opened an investigation.

